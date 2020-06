Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

OPEN SATURDAY, MAY 4: 11-12 ONLY!!! PROPERTY IS NOW VACANT AND AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. Elegant townhome in north Cap Hill in the middle of the action along the H Street corridor (and its streetcar), Union Station, Metro & more. 3-4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home with fully finished lower level (guest/in-law with service bar), beautiful wood floors, two fireplaces, granite and stainless kitchen, deck,off-street secure pkg for 2 small cars with roll-up gate (automatic opener).