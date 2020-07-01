3100 28TH STREET SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This beauty is available for move-in! Great home in a great location! Spacious 3 level home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half baths. Relax in your private mater bedroom that features an en-suite bathroom. Enjoy entertaining in your large living room that leads into the kitchen and breakfast nook. Hang out on the deck, the shaded backyard, or in the jacuzzi. All of the amenities you need in the comfort of your home including: dishwasher, washer, and drying, A/C is available. A parking space and free street parking available as well. You'll have everything you need nearby including two convenient grocery stores. Make this beautiful place your home today!