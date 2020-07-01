All apartments in Washington
3100 28TH STREET SE
3100 28TH STREET SE

3100 28th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3100 28th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Randle Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This beauty is available for move-in! Great home in a great location! Spacious 3 level home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half baths. Relax in your private mater bedroom that features an en-suite bathroom. Enjoy entertaining in your large living room that leads into the kitchen and breakfast nook. Hang out on the deck, the shaded backyard, or in the jacuzzi. All of the amenities you need in the comfort of your home including: dishwasher, washer, and drying, A/C is available. A parking space and free street parking available as well. You'll have everything you need nearby including two convenient grocery stores. Make this beautiful place your home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3100 28TH STREET SE have any available units?
3100 28TH STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3100 28TH STREET SE have?
Some of 3100 28TH STREET SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3100 28TH STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
3100 28TH STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3100 28TH STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 3100 28TH STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3100 28TH STREET SE offer parking?
Yes, 3100 28TH STREET SE offers parking.
Does 3100 28TH STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3100 28TH STREET SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3100 28TH STREET SE have a pool?
No, 3100 28TH STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 3100 28TH STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 3100 28TH STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3100 28TH STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3100 28TH STREET SE has units with dishwashers.

