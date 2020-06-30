All apartments in Washington
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:08 PM

3081 Hawthorne Dr NE

3081 Hawthorne Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3081 Hawthorne Drive Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Petworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Charming 2 Level Apartment in Brookland, NE DC with 2 BA and 2.5 BA!!! - Welcome home to your bright and charming 2 BD and 2.5 BA split townhouse in the gated community of "Park Place" in Brookland, NE DC. Walk in your front door and first notice the hardwood floors throughout. Continue into the ample living area with your fireplace and sliding glass doors which exit to your small patio area. Turn left into your renovated kitchen with granite counter tops, and new cabinets. Up the stairs notice your 2 large sunlit bedrooms, one with an ensuite master bathroom. Your new home is walk-able to the revamped Brookland area, and to the Catholic University of America. It features an assigned parking spot, a washer and dryer and a community swimming pool for those warm summer months. The property is pet friendly.

Please email Matt Sweeney at Matt@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a showing.

Lease Terms:

- 12-month minimum lease
- No smoking inside the home
- Pets accepted on a case by case basis
- Tenant is responsible for all utilities

To Apply:

Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on available properties section, click on the apply now button next to this listing. Please fill out the entire application, attach any and all supporting docs, and pay the $50 application fee per applicant.

(RLNE5434036)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3081 Hawthorne Dr NE have any available units?
3081 Hawthorne Dr NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3081 Hawthorne Dr NE have?
Some of 3081 Hawthorne Dr NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3081 Hawthorne Dr NE currently offering any rent specials?
3081 Hawthorne Dr NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3081 Hawthorne Dr NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3081 Hawthorne Dr NE is pet friendly.
Does 3081 Hawthorne Dr NE offer parking?
Yes, 3081 Hawthorne Dr NE offers parking.
Does 3081 Hawthorne Dr NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3081 Hawthorne Dr NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3081 Hawthorne Dr NE have a pool?
Yes, 3081 Hawthorne Dr NE has a pool.
Does 3081 Hawthorne Dr NE have accessible units?
No, 3081 Hawthorne Dr NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3081 Hawthorne Dr NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3081 Hawthorne Dr NE does not have units with dishwashers.

