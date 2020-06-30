3081 Hawthorne Dr NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Charming 2 Level Apartment in Brookland, NE DC with 2 BA and 2.5 BA!!! - Welcome home to your bright and charming 2 BD and 2.5 BA split townhouse in the gated community of "Park Place" in Brookland, NE DC. Walk in your front door and first notice the hardwood floors throughout. Continue into the ample living area with your fireplace and sliding glass doors which exit to your small patio area. Turn left into your renovated kitchen with granite counter tops, and new cabinets. Up the stairs notice your 2 large sunlit bedrooms, one with an ensuite master bathroom. Your new home is walk-able to the revamped Brookland area, and to the Catholic University of America. It features an assigned parking spot, a washer and dryer and a community swimming pool for those warm summer months. The property is pet friendly.



Please email Matt Sweeney at Matt@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a showing.



Lease Terms:



- 12-month minimum lease

- No smoking inside the home

- Pets accepted on a case by case basis

- Tenant is responsible for all utilities



To Apply:



Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on available properties section, click on the apply now button next to this listing. Please fill out the entire application, attach any and all supporting docs, and pay the $50 application fee per applicant.



(RLNE5434036)