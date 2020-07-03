3021 Sherman Avenue Northwest

Amenities
Beautiful and airy 2 BR/1BA row house in Columbia Heights!
Unit features: hardwood flooring, high ceilings, updated kitchen with marble counter tops and SS appliances, W/D in unit, balcony, fenced yard and private parking. Close proximity to the metro (green/yellow), multiple bus lines, parks, restaurants and shopping.
Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.