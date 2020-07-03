3021 Sherman Avenue Northwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful and airy 2 BR/1BA row house in Columbia Heights!

Unit features: hardwood flooring, high ceilings, updated kitchen with marble counter tops and SS appliances, W/D in unit, balcony, fenced yard and private parking. Close proximity to the metro (green/yellow), multiple bus lines, parks, restaurants and shopping.



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.