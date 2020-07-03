All apartments in Washington
Last updated October 4 2019 at 4:24 AM

3021 Sherman Avenue Northwest

3021 Sherman Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3021 Sherman Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Columbia Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful and airy 2 BR/1BA row house in Columbia Heights!
Unit features: hardwood flooring, high ceilings, updated kitchen with marble counter tops and SS appliances, W/D in unit, balcony, fenced yard and private parking. Close proximity to the metro (green/yellow), multiple bus lines, parks, restaurants and shopping.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

