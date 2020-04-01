3008 DENT PLACE NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated gym fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym bbq/grill

JUST RENOVATED! A classic charmer in Georgetown's East Village, this home features large living room, formal dining room and kitchen with ample cabinet space, pantry in the main level. Kitchen opens up to a fabulous deck, where you can enjoy a breakfast coffee or bbq. Upper level features three spacious bedrooms and full bathroom - the large master suite includes a one of a kind fireplace. Lower level/Basement includes a large room that can be used as an office space, au pair/in-law suite or home gym, kitchen, full washer/dryer, full bathroom and exit to the backyard. Kitchen, bathrooms and basement will be renovated by August 15th for new tenants. Located near Dumbarton Oaks in Georgetown, stores and restaurants on Wisconsin Avenue and M Street NW are in walking distance. Apply: https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/759457