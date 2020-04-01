All apartments in Washington
Last updated November 4 2019 at 2:26 AM

3008 DENT PLACE NW

3008 Dent Pl NW · No Longer Available
Location

3008 Dent Pl NW, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
bbq/grill
JUST RENOVATED! A classic charmer in Georgetown's East Village, this home features large living room, formal dining room and kitchen with ample cabinet space, pantry in the main level. Kitchen opens up to a fabulous deck, where you can enjoy a breakfast coffee or bbq. Upper level features three spacious bedrooms and full bathroom - the large master suite includes a one of a kind fireplace. Lower level/Basement includes a large room that can be used as an office space, au pair/in-law suite or home gym, kitchen, full washer/dryer, full bathroom and exit to the backyard. Kitchen, bathrooms and basement will be renovated by August 15th for new tenants. Located near Dumbarton Oaks in Georgetown, stores and restaurants on Wisconsin Avenue and M Street NW are in walking distance. Apply: https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/759457

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

