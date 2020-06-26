All apartments in Washington
Last updated August 2 2019 at 7:18 AM

3003 26TH STREET NE

3003 26th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3003 26th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Brentwood - Langdon

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Recently remodeled 4 levels, 3 bedrooms 3 bath home in sought after Woodbridge ~.featuring new roof, bright , open floor plan with hardwood floors, alluring living room with wood burning fireplace, gourmet kitchen with granite countertop, stainless steel appliances , spacious master bedroom with Jacuzzi tub, spacious finish basement with wet bar, off street parking. Close to restaurant and shopping. Approximately 3 miles to Howard University and 1.7 miles to Catholic University - Come see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3003 26TH STREET NE have any available units?
3003 26TH STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3003 26TH STREET NE have?
Some of 3003 26TH STREET NE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3003 26TH STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
3003 26TH STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3003 26TH STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 3003 26TH STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3003 26TH STREET NE offer parking?
Yes, 3003 26TH STREET NE offers parking.
Does 3003 26TH STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3003 26TH STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3003 26TH STREET NE have a pool?
No, 3003 26TH STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 3003 26TH STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 3003 26TH STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3003 26TH STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3003 26TH STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
