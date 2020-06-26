3003 26TH STREET NE

Amenities

Recently remodeled 4 levels, 3 bedrooms 3 bath home in sought after Woodbridge ~.featuring new roof, bright , open floor plan with hardwood floors, alluring living room with wood burning fireplace, gourmet kitchen with granite countertop, stainless steel appliances , spacious master bedroom with Jacuzzi tub, spacious finish basement with wet bar, off street parking. Close to restaurant and shopping. Approximately 3 miles to Howard University and 1.7 miles to Catholic University - Come see!!