Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

300 Massachusetts Avenue

300 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

300 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
concierge
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
***I also have a one-story loft in the same building. Both units can also be sublet without furniture for a lower price.***

This unit is located directly in the center of the city! EVERYTHING is within a few walking blocks from this high-rise luxury building.

The Building,

This centrally located, high-rise luxury building offers all amenities: 24-hours concierge and security, rooftop year round heated pool, roof top lounge, roof top walking/running track, state of the art gym, business center with computers, fax and printer and party room for hosting events and more!

The unit
This unit is a gorgeous two-story 1 bedroom 1.5 bathroom loft with cathedral ceilings and two-story windows to make it bright and airy. Unit comes completely furnished with new, modern furnishings and includes all utilities. Unit has HD flat screen tv, cable and wireless internet included. Unit also includes a washer and dryer and dishwasher, kitchen appliances and accessories and linens,

Terms:
Monthly rentals require a 1 month deposit and weekly rentals require a 1 week deposit.
Parking is secure and located in the garage under the building. Parking cost $250/month.

If you choose to use the amenities you should leave a cash deposit at check in for the fobs. This deposit is returned immediately at check out when fobs are returned. Deposits are equal to the replacement amount of the fob and are as follows:

Pool wristbands: $75 each (limit 3)
Amenities access fob (business center, party room, gym, etc.)
Garage and entry fobs $50 each

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Massachusetts Avenue have any available units?
300 Massachusetts Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 Massachusetts Avenue have?
Some of 300 Massachusetts Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Massachusetts Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
300 Massachusetts Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Massachusetts Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 300 Massachusetts Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 300 Massachusetts Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 300 Massachusetts Avenue offers parking.
Does 300 Massachusetts Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 Massachusetts Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Massachusetts Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 300 Massachusetts Avenue has a pool.
Does 300 Massachusetts Avenue have accessible units?
No, 300 Massachusetts Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Massachusetts Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 Massachusetts Avenue has units with dishwashers.
