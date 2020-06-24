300 Massachusetts Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities business center clubhouse concierge gym parking pool garage internet access

***I also have a one-story loft in the same building. Both units can also be sublet without furniture for a lower price.***



This unit is located directly in the center of the city! EVERYTHING is within a few walking blocks from this high-rise luxury building.



The Building,



This centrally located, high-rise luxury building offers all amenities: 24-hours concierge and security, rooftop year round heated pool, roof top lounge, roof top walking/running track, state of the art gym, business center with computers, fax and printer and party room for hosting events and more!



The unit

This unit is a gorgeous two-story 1 bedroom 1.5 bathroom loft with cathedral ceilings and two-story windows to make it bright and airy. Unit comes completely furnished with new, modern furnishings and includes all utilities. Unit has HD flat screen tv, cable and wireless internet included. Unit also includes a washer and dryer and dishwasher, kitchen appliances and accessories and linens,



Terms:

Monthly rentals require a 1 month deposit and weekly rentals require a 1 week deposit.

Parking is secure and located in the garage under the building. Parking cost $250/month.



If you choose to use the amenities you should leave a cash deposit at check in for the fobs. This deposit is returned immediately at check out when fobs are returned. Deposits are equal to the replacement amount of the fob and are as follows:



Pool wristbands: $75 each (limit 3)

Amenities access fob (business center, party room, gym, etc.)

Garage and entry fobs $50 each