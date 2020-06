Amenities

patio / balcony all utils included recently renovated stainless steel elevator carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator

REDUCED!! LOCATION, LOCATION! Newly remodeled studio unit. Walking distance to everything in SW Waterfront! Metro and Safeway across the street! Great layout with nook for bedding and privacy, real balcony with a view, stainless appliances, new berber carpet, ample closet. All utilities included in rent. Additional incentives for well qualified applicants. Shown daily by appointment. Available 6/1/19