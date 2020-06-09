All apartments in Washington
2950 Van Ness St Nw Unit: 765
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2950 Van Ness St Nw Unit: 765

2950 Van Ness Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2950 Van Ness Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Van Ness - Forest Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
This rental is for a minimum of 12 months. A credit check is required.

Features & Amenities
Apartment Amenities

Unique floor plans with step down living rooms
Balconies or patios in every apartment
Cable and High Speed Internet available
Fully-equipped kitchens with frost-free refrigerators, multi-cycle dishwashers, microwave ovens, and disposals
Separate dining area
Individually controlled heat and air conditioning
Wall-to-wall carpeting
Ceiling fans (in select apartments)
Built in shelving (in select apartments)
Pantries and linen closets
On-site storage units available

Social Features

Fully equipped fitness center with cardio and strength equipment
Tennis Court
Sparkling outdoor swimming pool with sundeck
Community-sponsored social events for residents and friends
Outdoor chill space with barbecues, lounge seating, and games
Bike storage and repair room
Garage parking
Laundry rooms available on each floor
Pet-friendly community
Walk to Van Ness UDC Metro
Across the street from UDC and Howard Law School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2950 Van Ness St Nw Unit: 765 have any available units?
2950 Van Ness St Nw Unit: 765 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2950 Van Ness St Nw Unit: 765 have?
Some of 2950 Van Ness St Nw Unit: 765's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2950 Van Ness St Nw Unit: 765 currently offering any rent specials?
2950 Van Ness St Nw Unit: 765 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2950 Van Ness St Nw Unit: 765 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2950 Van Ness St Nw Unit: 765 is pet friendly.
Does 2950 Van Ness St Nw Unit: 765 offer parking?
Yes, 2950 Van Ness St Nw Unit: 765 offers parking.
Does 2950 Van Ness St Nw Unit: 765 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2950 Van Ness St Nw Unit: 765 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2950 Van Ness St Nw Unit: 765 have a pool?
Yes, 2950 Van Ness St Nw Unit: 765 has a pool.
Does 2950 Van Ness St Nw Unit: 765 have accessible units?
No, 2950 Van Ness St Nw Unit: 765 does not have accessible units.
Does 2950 Van Ness St Nw Unit: 765 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2950 Van Ness St Nw Unit: 765 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
