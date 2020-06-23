Rent Calculator
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2929 RITTENHOUSE ST NW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2929 RITTENHOUSE ST NW
2929 Rittenhouse Street Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2929 Rittenhouse Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20015
Chevy Chase-DC
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Darling home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Screened porch, fenced backyard. Attached garage.LR with FP, DR, Galley Kitchen, dry clean basement. Second level sitting room. Pets case by case
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2929 RITTENHOUSE ST NW have any available units?
2929 RITTENHOUSE ST NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2929 RITTENHOUSE ST NW have?
Some of 2929 RITTENHOUSE ST NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2929 RITTENHOUSE ST NW currently offering any rent specials?
2929 RITTENHOUSE ST NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2929 RITTENHOUSE ST NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2929 RITTENHOUSE ST NW is pet friendly.
Does 2929 RITTENHOUSE ST NW offer parking?
Yes, 2929 RITTENHOUSE ST NW offers parking.
Does 2929 RITTENHOUSE ST NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2929 RITTENHOUSE ST NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2929 RITTENHOUSE ST NW have a pool?
No, 2929 RITTENHOUSE ST NW does not have a pool.
Does 2929 RITTENHOUSE ST NW have accessible units?
No, 2929 RITTENHOUSE ST NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2929 RITTENHOUSE ST NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2929 RITTENHOUSE ST NW has units with dishwashers.
