2920 SHERMAN AVENUE NW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 29
2920 SHERMAN AVENUE NW
2920 Sherman Avenue Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
2920 Sherman Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Columbia Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2920 SHERMAN AVENUE NW have any available units?
2920 SHERMAN AVENUE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2920 SHERMAN AVENUE NW have?
Some of 2920 SHERMAN AVENUE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2920 SHERMAN AVENUE NW currently offering any rent specials?
2920 SHERMAN AVENUE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2920 SHERMAN AVENUE NW pet-friendly?
No, 2920 SHERMAN AVENUE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 2920 SHERMAN AVENUE NW offer parking?
No, 2920 SHERMAN AVENUE NW does not offer parking.
Does 2920 SHERMAN AVENUE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2920 SHERMAN AVENUE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2920 SHERMAN AVENUE NW have a pool?
No, 2920 SHERMAN AVENUE NW does not have a pool.
Does 2920 SHERMAN AVENUE NW have accessible units?
No, 2920 SHERMAN AVENUE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2920 SHERMAN AVENUE NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2920 SHERMAN AVENUE NW has units with dishwashers.
