2910 UPTON STREET NW
Last updated January 14 2020 at 8:15 AM

2910 UPTON STREET NW

2910 Upton Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2910 Upton Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Van Ness - Forest Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cleveland Park/Van Ness newly remodeled 3 bed/3.5 bath house with fenced back yard/garden featuring spacious back porch and separate garage. The residence was tastefully remodeled in 2019 bringing together the best of modern and traditional design. The three story home is 2,100 square feet and features; all new windows, restored oak floors, a brand new custom chef's kitchen, all newly remodeled bathrooms and a fully finished basement/in-law suite/recreation space.The main floor is an open layout kitchen and dining room with a separate living room with a wood-burning fireplace. Kitchen includes granite countertops, high-end appliances, custom wood paneling and cabinetry. The lower level features a large, finished light filled basement with a full bath, brand new flooring, recreational/family space, kitchenette and ample storage. Basement can function as family space or as an in-law suite. This home comes complete with a spacious back porch for entertaining guests and convenient garage parking.Walking distance (5 minutes) to Cleveland Park and Van Ness Metro stations. Also H2 and L2 buses pick up at end of the street, and a Capital Bikeshare docking station. Minutes to Rock Creek Park.Prime location: less than 0.1 mile from Connecticut Ave, 0.4 miles from Van Ness Metro Station, 0.1 miles Howard University School of Law, 0.5 miles from Cleveland Park Metro Station, within steps of Embassy Row, parks, shops and dining. Schools nearby include John Eaton Elementary Public School, Oyster-Adams Bilingual Public School, Maret School, Washington International School, Howard Law, and the Whittle School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2910 UPTON STREET NW have any available units?
2910 UPTON STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2910 UPTON STREET NW have?
Some of 2910 UPTON STREET NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2910 UPTON STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
2910 UPTON STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2910 UPTON STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 2910 UPTON STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2910 UPTON STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 2910 UPTON STREET NW offers parking.
Does 2910 UPTON STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2910 UPTON STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2910 UPTON STREET NW have a pool?
No, 2910 UPTON STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 2910 UPTON STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 2910 UPTON STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2910 UPTON STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2910 UPTON STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.

