2818 Connecticut Ave NW Unit 301 Available 07/08/20 Spacious & Convenient In Woodley Park -- Parking Included! - This luxury two-bedroom, two-bath condo is the perfect place to call your next Nest. Enter into an open and spacious living room with wall to wall windows and the perfect setting to unwind after a long day. The open kitchen space and large breakfast bar are ideal. The kitchen comes complete with updated high-end appliances, including a gas range! Hardwood flooring runs throughout the main space, and high ceilings and natural light make this unit feel even more open.



Located on opposite ends of the unit, the split bedroom layout is perfect. The master bedroom features a spacious closet and ensuite bath. The second bedroom is still big enough to fit a queen bed and has a closet for storage. A second full bath and in-unit washer/dryer complete the space.



Metro access and Connecticut Ave bus lines, including the Circulator, make commuting a breeze. Convenience abounds with plenty of dining options. Try Open City for brunch, or if you are feeling like international, there is Lebanese Taverna, Afghan Grill, Tono Sushi, and Medaterra. Safeway, Harris Teeter, and Yes! Organic are all within a mile. For the nature lover, you are just across the street from Rock Creek National Park and a half-mile from the National Zoo. No shortage of things to do and explore as Dupont Circle, Adams Morgan, and the National Cathedral are all also within easy walking distance!



A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. Tenants are responsible for a $200 move-in fee to the building, gas, and electricity. A parking space is included in the monthly rent and pets are welcome!



To view all of our available properties, or to contact our team, please visit www.nest-dc.com.



