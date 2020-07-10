All apartments in Washington
2818 Connecticut Ave NW Unit 301

2818 Connecticut Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2818 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Woodley Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
2818 Connecticut Ave NW Unit 301 Available 07/08/20 Spacious & Convenient In Woodley Park -- Parking Included! - This luxury two-bedroom, two-bath condo is the perfect place to call your next Nest. Enter into an open and spacious living room with wall to wall windows and the perfect setting to unwind after a long day. The open kitchen space and large breakfast bar are ideal. The kitchen comes complete with updated high-end appliances, including a gas range! Hardwood flooring runs throughout the main space, and high ceilings and natural light make this unit feel even more open.

Located on opposite ends of the unit, the split bedroom layout is perfect. The master bedroom features a spacious closet and ensuite bath. The second bedroom is still big enough to fit a queen bed and has a closet for storage. A second full bath and in-unit washer/dryer complete the space.

Metro access and Connecticut Ave bus lines, including the Circulator, make commuting a breeze. Convenience abounds with plenty of dining options. Try Open City for brunch, or if you are feeling like international, there is Lebanese Taverna, Afghan Grill, Tono Sushi, and Medaterra. Safeway, Harris Teeter, and Yes! Organic are all within a mile. For the nature lover, you are just across the street from Rock Creek National Park and a half-mile from the National Zoo. No shortage of things to do and explore as Dupont Circle, Adams Morgan, and the National Cathedral are all also within easy walking distance!

A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. Tenants are responsible for a $200 move-in fee to the building, gas, and electricity. A parking space is included in the monthly rent and pets are welcome!

To view all of our available properties, or to contact our team, please visit www.nest-dc.com.

(RLNE4095341)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2818 Connecticut Ave NW Unit 301 have any available units?
2818 Connecticut Ave NW Unit 301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2818 Connecticut Ave NW Unit 301 have?
Some of 2818 Connecticut Ave NW Unit 301's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2818 Connecticut Ave NW Unit 301 currently offering any rent specials?
2818 Connecticut Ave NW Unit 301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2818 Connecticut Ave NW Unit 301 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2818 Connecticut Ave NW Unit 301 is pet friendly.
Does 2818 Connecticut Ave NW Unit 301 offer parking?
Yes, 2818 Connecticut Ave NW Unit 301 offers parking.
Does 2818 Connecticut Ave NW Unit 301 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2818 Connecticut Ave NW Unit 301 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2818 Connecticut Ave NW Unit 301 have a pool?
No, 2818 Connecticut Ave NW Unit 301 does not have a pool.
Does 2818 Connecticut Ave NW Unit 301 have accessible units?
No, 2818 Connecticut Ave NW Unit 301 does not have accessible units.
Does 2818 Connecticut Ave NW Unit 301 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2818 Connecticut Ave NW Unit 301 does not have units with dishwashers.

