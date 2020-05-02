2815 39th St NW Apt 100

Amenities

Gorgeous 2BR, 1 Bath Apt Available in Cathedral Heights - JUST LISTED!! - 2815 39th St NW #100 - Spacious, brand new 1,050 sq ft modern style apartment in prestigious, quiet Cathedral Heights, utilities included. Two large bedrooms with large customizable Elfa closets. Heated floor in bathroom, full size washer and dryer, quartz countertops, microwave, separate heating and cooling in each room for your comfort. Quiet area but close to Wisconsin and Mass Ave, Georgetown University, American University, Stoddard Elementary, the National Cathedral. Convenient Bus Service to Metro/Shopping (D1, D2, 30N, 30S, 31, 33). Great Restaurants and Grocery are nearby. Zipcar and Car2Go are also close. Wegmans grocery is under construction nearby.



