All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2815 39th St NW Apt 100.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2815 39th St NW Apt 100
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:49 PM

2815 39th St NW Apt 100

2815 39th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Glover Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2815 39th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Glover Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Gorgeous 2BR, 1 Bath Apt Available in Cathedral Heights - JUST LISTED!! - 2815 39th St NW #100 - Spacious, brand new 1,050 sq ft modern style apartment in prestigious, quiet Cathedral Heights, utilities included. Two large bedrooms with large customizable Elfa closets. Heated floor in bathroom, full size washer and dryer, quartz countertops, microwave, separate heating and cooling in each room for your comfort. Quiet area but close to Wisconsin and Mass Ave, Georgetown University, American University, Stoddard Elementary, the National Cathedral. Convenient Bus Service to Metro/Shopping (D1, D2, 30N, 30S, 31, 33). Great Restaurants and Grocery are nearby. Zipcar and Car2Go are also close. Wegmans grocery is under construction nearby.

(RLNE4667677)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2815 39th St NW Apt 100 have any available units?
2815 39th St NW Apt 100 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2815 39th St NW Apt 100 have?
Some of 2815 39th St NW Apt 100's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2815 39th St NW Apt 100 currently offering any rent specials?
2815 39th St NW Apt 100 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2815 39th St NW Apt 100 pet-friendly?
No, 2815 39th St NW Apt 100 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2815 39th St NW Apt 100 offer parking?
No, 2815 39th St NW Apt 100 does not offer parking.
Does 2815 39th St NW Apt 100 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2815 39th St NW Apt 100 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2815 39th St NW Apt 100 have a pool?
No, 2815 39th St NW Apt 100 does not have a pool.
Does 2815 39th St NW Apt 100 have accessible units?
No, 2815 39th St NW Apt 100 does not have accessible units.
Does 2815 39th St NW Apt 100 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2815 39th St NW Apt 100 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

F1RST Residences
1263 First Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
The Bixby
601 L St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Kalorama Park
1840 Columbia Road Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Anthology
625 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Takoma Central
235 Carroll St NW
Washington, DC 20012
The Harper
1919 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Foundry Lofts
301 Tingey St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Gelmarc Towers
1930 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University