Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool

2809 Sherman Ave NW Unit #2 Available 08/08/19 Contemporary Columbia Heights Home! - If youre searching for a beautiful and unique home with lots of space, this is the perfect spot for you! This Columbia Heights three bedroom home has character, space, and plenty of room to entertain.



Enter into the bright, open dining area with built-in wall unit shelves for showcasing all of your books and treasures. Continue into the vivacious, large kitchen, which houses tons of storage and beautifully updated stainless steel appliances. The first bedroom and en-suite bath, with access to the attached back deck, round out this level. Head up to the next level and find two more spacious bedrooms, including a large master bedroom, both with en-suite baths. All bathrooms have been updated with modern designs and finishes. This second floor also houses updated and stacked washer and dryer. Finally, on the top floor, youll find a bonus room, complete with access to the gorgeous roof deck. To top it off, a wine fridge and wet bar make this the perfect space for entertaining.



This great condo is located in a converted condo building just blocks to the heart of Columbia Heights. Enjoy access to the big box amenities like Target, DSW, Best Buy, and more but indulge in the local businesses that keep the area so unique. Red Derby, Room 11, NuVegan, El Chucho, and Bad Saint are all within minutes from your doorstep. Washington Sports Club offers one of the best fitness facilities in the city complete with one of the only pools available. Transportation from this corridor is a breeze with 16th and 14th Street bus lines just a block away and the green line metro a mere 2 blocks north. If hiking and biking are appealing enjoy easy access to Rock Creek Park and the commuting convenience to 15th Street a bike commuter's dream.



Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Electric and gas are tenant responsibility. Street parking only. Sorry, no pets.



(RLNE4961236)