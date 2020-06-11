All apartments in Washington
2809 Sherman Ave NW Unit #2
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:35 AM

2809 Sherman Ave NW Unit #2

2809 Sherman Ave NW · No Longer Available
Location

2809 Sherman Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
2809 Sherman Ave NW Unit #2 Available 08/08/19 Contemporary Columbia Heights Home! - If youre searching for a beautiful and unique home with lots of space, this is the perfect spot for you! This Columbia Heights three bedroom home has character, space, and plenty of room to entertain.

Enter into the bright, open dining area with built-in wall unit shelves for showcasing all of your books and treasures. Continue into the vivacious, large kitchen, which houses tons of storage and beautifully updated stainless steel appliances. The first bedroom and en-suite bath, with access to the attached back deck, round out this level. Head up to the next level and find two more spacious bedrooms, including a large master bedroom, both with en-suite baths. All bathrooms have been updated with modern designs and finishes. This second floor also houses updated and stacked washer and dryer. Finally, on the top floor, youll find a bonus room, complete with access to the gorgeous roof deck. To top it off, a wine fridge and wet bar make this the perfect space for entertaining.

This great condo is located in a converted condo building just blocks to the heart of Columbia Heights. Enjoy access to the big box amenities like Target, DSW, Best Buy, and more but indulge in the local businesses that keep the area so unique. Red Derby, Room 11, NuVegan, El Chucho, and Bad Saint are all within minutes from your doorstep. Washington Sports Club offers one of the best fitness facilities in the city complete with one of the only pools available. Transportation from this corridor is a breeze with 16th and 14th Street bus lines just a block away and the green line metro a mere 2 blocks north. If hiking and biking are appealing enjoy easy access to Rock Creek Park and the commuting convenience to 15th Street a bike commuter's dream.

Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Electric and gas are tenant responsibility. Street parking only. Sorry, no pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4961236)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2809 Sherman Ave NW Unit #2 have any available units?
2809 Sherman Ave NW Unit #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2809 Sherman Ave NW Unit #2 have?
Some of 2809 Sherman Ave NW Unit #2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2809 Sherman Ave NW Unit #2 currently offering any rent specials?
2809 Sherman Ave NW Unit #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2809 Sherman Ave NW Unit #2 pet-friendly?
No, 2809 Sherman Ave NW Unit #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2809 Sherman Ave NW Unit #2 offer parking?
No, 2809 Sherman Ave NW Unit #2 does not offer parking.
Does 2809 Sherman Ave NW Unit #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2809 Sherman Ave NW Unit #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2809 Sherman Ave NW Unit #2 have a pool?
Yes, 2809 Sherman Ave NW Unit #2 has a pool.
Does 2809 Sherman Ave NW Unit #2 have accessible units?
No, 2809 Sherman Ave NW Unit #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2809 Sherman Ave NW Unit #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2809 Sherman Ave NW Unit #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
