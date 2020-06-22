2806 5th St NE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking air conditioning concierge furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities concierge parking

Spacious, Light-Filled 3 BR Townhouse - Fully-furnished 3 BD/1.5 BA townhouse has tons of natural light and outdoor space! Enjoy the sunny living room, cozy dining room, and a wonderful yard. This house is ready to be your home.



Schedule a showing with one of our City Specialists today!



It features:



- Hardwood Floors

- Extra Den/Office/Bedroom Upstairs

- Private Parking Included

- Front Patio

- Small Portable Washer Available in Unit

- Full Dryer Available In Unit

- Central A/C and Heating

- Large Finished Basement



The home comes fully furnished, but you can store any items you don't need in the basement.



This home is in Brookland, a quiet, scenic Northeast staple. You'll be within walking distance of the Red Line, a shopping center and many gorgeous parks. People move to Brookland for the quiet, slow pace of life and stay for the friendly and welcoming neighborhoods.



*About Atlas Lane*



We're a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home.



We're setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.



Check us out at atlaslane.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4414449)