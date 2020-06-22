All apartments in Washington
Last updated April 18 2019 at 11:24 AM

2806 5th St NE

2806 5th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2806 5th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Brookland

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
concierge
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
concierge
parking
Spacious, Light-Filled 3 BR Townhouse - Fully-furnished 3 BD/1.5 BA townhouse has tons of natural light and outdoor space! Enjoy the sunny living room, cozy dining room, and a wonderful yard. This house is ready to be your home.

Schedule a showing with one of our City Specialists today!

It features:

- Hardwood Floors
- Extra Den/Office/Bedroom Upstairs
- Private Parking Included
- Front Patio
- Small Portable Washer Available in Unit
- Full Dryer Available In Unit
- Central A/C and Heating
- Large Finished Basement

The home comes fully furnished, but you can store any items you don't need in the basement.

This home is in Brookland, a quiet, scenic Northeast staple. You'll be within walking distance of the Red Line, a shopping center and many gorgeous parks. People move to Brookland for the quiet, slow pace of life and stay for the friendly and welcoming neighborhoods.

*About Atlas Lane*

We're a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home.

We're setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.

Check us out at atlaslane.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4414449)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2806 5th St NE have any available units?
2806 5th St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2806 5th St NE have?
Some of 2806 5th St NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2806 5th St NE currently offering any rent specials?
2806 5th St NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2806 5th St NE pet-friendly?
No, 2806 5th St NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2806 5th St NE offer parking?
Yes, 2806 5th St NE does offer parking.
Does 2806 5th St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2806 5th St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2806 5th St NE have a pool?
No, 2806 5th St NE does not have a pool.
Does 2806 5th St NE have accessible units?
No, 2806 5th St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2806 5th St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2806 5th St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
