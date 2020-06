Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Beautiful 4 bed, 2 bath Victorian house



4 Bedroom group house in amazing location in Columbia heights. Few minutes walking distance from Columbia heights mall and other shops and restaurants.



Columbia heights metro station is 10-13 minutes walk. Similar walking distances to all the cool places on U Street, Columbia Heights, Petworth and Adams morgan.



Video tour link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H7wRXbrQK_0



The utilities are not included.

No Dogs Allowed



