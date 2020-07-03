All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2730 10th St NE

2730 10th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2730 10th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Brookland

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Bright Brookland Rowhome! - This 3bd/2bath rowhome in Brookland is spread out over 1400+ square feet. Upon entering the home you'll find a light-filled living room with lovely hardwood floors that extend throughout the home. Make your way into the dining room, which adds great space for entertaining. Off to the side is the galley style kitchen, which has updated appliances, granite countertops, and glass-front cabinets. At the rear of the home is a bonus den which leads out to the backyard and driveway.

The bedrooms and baths are on the upper level of the house. The master is lined with windows and can fit a Queen-sized bed. One of the bedrooms also has a bonus den area that mirrors the den on the first floor. There are in-unit washer and dryer located in the basement and a garage which offers plenty of storage.

Located just a few blocks from both the Brookland and Rhode Island Metro stops and along the G8 and G9 express bus lines, commuting downtown from this home is a breeze. Head up to Monroe Street Market for dining options like Fox Loves Taco, Brookland Pint, and Busboys and Poets. There are art shops along the Arts Walk and a Farmer's Market every Saturday. Other sweet spots like Right Proper Brewing and Dew Drop Inn are within a 5-minute walk. Also nearby are the retail stores at Rhode Island Row, including Home Depot and Giant. You can also easily pop down Rhode Island to Bloomingdale and Shaw or up to Mount Rainer and Hyattsville. This neighborhood is such an exciting place to be!

Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenants are responsible for gas, electric, and a $150 flat monthly fee for water. Sorry, no pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4575535)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2730 10th St NE have any available units?
2730 10th St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2730 10th St NE have?
Some of 2730 10th St NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2730 10th St NE currently offering any rent specials?
2730 10th St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2730 10th St NE pet-friendly?
No, 2730 10th St NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2730 10th St NE offer parking?
Yes, 2730 10th St NE offers parking.
Does 2730 10th St NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2730 10th St NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2730 10th St NE have a pool?
No, 2730 10th St NE does not have a pool.
Does 2730 10th St NE have accessible units?
No, 2730 10th St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2730 10th St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2730 10th St NE does not have units with dishwashers.

