2730 10th St NE

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated

Bright Brookland Rowhome! - This 3bd/2bath rowhome in Brookland is spread out over 1400+ square feet. Upon entering the home you'll find a light-filled living room with lovely hardwood floors that extend throughout the home. Make your way into the dining room, which adds great space for entertaining. Off to the side is the galley style kitchen, which has updated appliances, granite countertops, and glass-front cabinets. At the rear of the home is a bonus den which leads out to the backyard and driveway.



The bedrooms and baths are on the upper level of the house. The master is lined with windows and can fit a Queen-sized bed. One of the bedrooms also has a bonus den area that mirrors the den on the first floor. There are in-unit washer and dryer located in the basement and a garage which offers plenty of storage.



Located just a few blocks from both the Brookland and Rhode Island Metro stops and along the G8 and G9 express bus lines, commuting downtown from this home is a breeze. Head up to Monroe Street Market for dining options like Fox Loves Taco, Brookland Pint, and Busboys and Poets. There are art shops along the Arts Walk and a Farmer's Market every Saturday. Other sweet spots like Right Proper Brewing and Dew Drop Inn are within a 5-minute walk. Also nearby are the retail stores at Rhode Island Row, including Home Depot and Giant. You can also easily pop down Rhode Island to Bloomingdale and Shaw or up to Mount Rainer and Hyattsville. This neighborhood is such an exciting place to be!



Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenants are responsible for gas, electric, and a $150 flat monthly fee for water. Sorry, no pets.



