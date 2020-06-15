All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2725 ONTARIO ROAD NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2725 ONTARIO ROAD NW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2725 ONTARIO ROAD NW

2725 Ontario Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Adams Morgan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2725 Ontario Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
NEW PRICE!! APARTMENT: Spacious 940sqft+, fully renovated, ground floor apartment with open concept layout, high ceilings, good natural light, and bright recessed lighting throughout. Gourmet kitchen includes high-end gas range, dishwasher, granite counters, and breakfast bar. Spacious Master Bedroom opens to private patio and is adjoined by spa-like bath. Second bedroom is an Office/Den. Washer/Dryer in unit. Central Air with Nest thermostat. Unit boasts two private entrances, secured bike/stroller storage, and parking available on site for an extra fee. Available immediately. Pets considered for an extra fee. $50/mo utility charge covers Water, Sewer, Trash, Heat, A/C, Cooking & Electric. LOCATION: Incredible Lanier Heights location on a safe, quiet street only 2 blocks from all the action of Adams Morgan. Steps from the tranquility of Rock Creek Park and convenient to multiple groceries (Safeway, Harris Teeter, Yes! Organic), a CVS pharmacy, a stellar range of coffee options (Philz; Songbyrd; La Pop; Tryst; Pitango; Starbucks; Pear Plum Cafe; Potter~s House), Michelin-starred restaurants like Tail Up Goat, and many nightlife destinations. TRANSIT: Great public transit with ~10 mins walk to either Red (Woodley) or Yellow/Green (Columbia Heights) metro stations, and multiple bus lines (including Circulator) at Ontario and Columbia. Secured bike storage with entrance from street level. Gated parking (with remote) available on-site for an extra fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2725 ONTARIO ROAD NW have any available units?
2725 ONTARIO ROAD NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2725 ONTARIO ROAD NW have?
Some of 2725 ONTARIO ROAD NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2725 ONTARIO ROAD NW currently offering any rent specials?
2725 ONTARIO ROAD NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2725 ONTARIO ROAD NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2725 ONTARIO ROAD NW is pet friendly.
Does 2725 ONTARIO ROAD NW offer parking?
Yes, 2725 ONTARIO ROAD NW does offer parking.
Does 2725 ONTARIO ROAD NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2725 ONTARIO ROAD NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2725 ONTARIO ROAD NW have a pool?
No, 2725 ONTARIO ROAD NW does not have a pool.
Does 2725 ONTARIO ROAD NW have accessible units?
No, 2725 ONTARIO ROAD NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2725 ONTARIO ROAD NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2725 ONTARIO ROAD NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Move Cross Country
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Incanto
770 Maine Ave SW
Washington, DC 20024
Onyx on First
1100 1st St SE
Washington, DC 20003
The Norwood
1868 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
1600 Pennsylvania Ave SE
1600 Pennsylvania Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
Crestwood
3900 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20011
The Swift at Petworth Metro
3828 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
The Woodley
2700 Woodley Rd NW
Washington, DC 20008
Park Chelsea
880 New Jersey Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University