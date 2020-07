Amenities

pet friendly parking some paid utils

GREAT LOCATION IN POPULAR GLOVER PARK.2BR, 1Bath, 1000sqft.Condo with Great View. Wonderful Natural Light from 5th Floor. UTILITIES Included. PETS allowed. Rental PARKING is AVAILABLE. Enjoy the ENTERTAINMENT & SHOPPING just a few blocks away on Wisconsin Ave... SAFEWAY, CVS,STARBUCKS, GAS,CLEANERS,RESTAURANTS! Bike & other STORAGE available. American & Georgetown Universities Close. Available NOW! MUST COME SEE!!