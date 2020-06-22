All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:58 AM

2718 Ordway St, NW - Afshar -2718 Ordway ST NW Unit #6

2718 Ordway Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2718 Ordway Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Cleveland Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
2718 Ordway St, NW - Afshar -2718 Ordway ST NW Unit #6 Available 07/01/19 Great apartment in fantastic location, Metro PLUS parking! - Top floor delight! 3 Exposures! Refinished wood floors. Updated, Open Kitchen. Updated Bathroom. Washer/Dryer. Deeded parkinq (P4). 1.5 Blocks to Metro, Shops, Restaurants and all Cleveland Park has to offer! Large one bedroom with built in wardrobe. Situated in a park like setting. Rent includes water, heat & gas. Large & bright! Beautifully renovated with meticulous attention to detail.

Available July 1. One month's security deposit. Application fee $50.

Sorry, no pets.

For further info contact Susan Rao, 202-316-7600. www.susanrao.com sraorealtor@gmail.com
Long and Foster, 20 Chevy Chase Circle, NW, Washington, DC 20015. 202-966-1400.

Equal Housing Opportunity

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4906068)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2718 Ordway St, NW - Afshar -2718 Ordway ST NW Unit #6 have any available units?
2718 Ordway St, NW - Afshar -2718 Ordway ST NW Unit #6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2718 Ordway St, NW - Afshar -2718 Ordway ST NW Unit #6 have?
Some of 2718 Ordway St, NW - Afshar -2718 Ordway ST NW Unit #6's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2718 Ordway St, NW - Afshar -2718 Ordway ST NW Unit #6 currently offering any rent specials?
2718 Ordway St, NW - Afshar -2718 Ordway ST NW Unit #6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2718 Ordway St, NW - Afshar -2718 Ordway ST NW Unit #6 pet-friendly?
No, 2718 Ordway St, NW - Afshar -2718 Ordway ST NW Unit #6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2718 Ordway St, NW - Afshar -2718 Ordway ST NW Unit #6 offer parking?
Yes, 2718 Ordway St, NW - Afshar -2718 Ordway ST NW Unit #6 offers parking.
Does 2718 Ordway St, NW - Afshar -2718 Ordway ST NW Unit #6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2718 Ordway St, NW - Afshar -2718 Ordway ST NW Unit #6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2718 Ordway St, NW - Afshar -2718 Ordway ST NW Unit #6 have a pool?
No, 2718 Ordway St, NW - Afshar -2718 Ordway ST NW Unit #6 does not have a pool.
Does 2718 Ordway St, NW - Afshar -2718 Ordway ST NW Unit #6 have accessible units?
No, 2718 Ordway St, NW - Afshar -2718 Ordway ST NW Unit #6 does not have accessible units.
Does 2718 Ordway St, NW - Afshar -2718 Ordway ST NW Unit #6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2718 Ordway St, NW - Afshar -2718 Ordway ST NW Unit #6 does not have units with dishwashers.
