2707 ADAMS MILL ROAD NW

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry

Welcome Home! Beautiful and Spacious One Bedroom Unit in very walkable Adams Morgan/Lanier Heights. You are directly across the street from Walter Pierce Park, and steps to the National Zoo and Rock Creek Park, and the building features a stunning rooftop deck with beautiful plantings to enjoy in the warmer weather! A plethora of restaurants at your fingertips: Tail Up Goat, The Line Hotel, Reveler's Hour, Mintwood Place, Lapis, Philz Coffee, The Cake Room, and so many more! Every convenience nearby: Streets Market, Harris Teeter, Safeway, CVS, FedEx and UPS. The building has elevator access, laundry facilities, and is pet friendly. Just a ten minute walk to the Woodley Park Metro.