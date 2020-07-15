All apartments in Washington
2707 ADAMS MILL ROAD NW
2707 ADAMS MILL ROAD NW

2707 Adams Mill Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2707 Adams Mill Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
elevator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
Welcome Home! Beautiful and Spacious One Bedroom Unit in very walkable Adams Morgan/Lanier Heights. You are directly across the street from Walter Pierce Park, and steps to the National Zoo and Rock Creek Park, and the building features a stunning rooftop deck with beautiful plantings to enjoy in the warmer weather! A plethora of restaurants at your fingertips: Tail Up Goat, The Line Hotel, Reveler's Hour, Mintwood Place, Lapis, Philz Coffee, The Cake Room, and so many more! Every convenience nearby: Streets Market, Harris Teeter, Safeway, CVS, FedEx and UPS. The building has elevator access, laundry facilities, and is pet friendly. Just a ten minute walk to the Woodley Park Metro.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

