27 Quincy Place Northeast #1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Video Walkthrough (Horizontal): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=82kFMb70pvU

Video Walkthrough (Vertical): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JUnuIpZa-o8



Amazing new-construction, 2-level, 2 BR, 2.5 BA house with secure garage parking for 1 car.



10 Minute walking distance to New York Ave / NoMa Metro Station, Union Market, Flagship Store, Trader Joe's, Harris Teeter, Peet's Coffee. Close to the H St & U St corridors for nearby great restaurants, cafes, and entertainment. On the same street as large new Alethia Tanner park (www.eckingtonparks.com)



Also included are Ring cameras for the front door (doorbell model) and back deck/parking (floodlight model) and a Simplisafe security system.



Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, garbage disposal, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, modern kitchen, modern bathroom, ample storage, new washer dryer, and yard. Utilities included: gas and water. Is pet-friendly (small dogs + cats)



Date Available: July 6th, 2020. $3,600/month rent. 1-month security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.