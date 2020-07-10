All apartments in Washington
27 Quincy Place Northeast #1
Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:10 AM

27 Quincy Place Northeast #1

27 Quincy Pl NE · No Longer Available
Location

27 Quincy Pl NE, Washington, DC 20002
Eckington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Video Walkthrough (Horizontal): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=82kFMb70pvU
Video Walkthrough (Vertical): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JUnuIpZa-o8

Amazing new-construction, 2-level, 2 BR, 2.5 BA house with secure garage parking for 1 car.

10 Minute walking distance to New York Ave / NoMa Metro Station, Union Market, Flagship Store, Trader Joe's, Harris Teeter, Peet's Coffee. Close to the H St & U St corridors for nearby great restaurants, cafes, and entertainment. On the same street as large new Alethia Tanner park (www.eckingtonparks.com)

Also included are Ring cameras for the front door (doorbell model) and back deck/parking (floodlight model) and a Simplisafe security system.

Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, garbage disposal, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, modern kitchen, modern bathroom, ample storage, new washer dryer, and yard. Utilities included: gas and water. Is pet-friendly (small dogs + cats)

Date Available: July 6th, 2020. $3,600/month rent. 1-month security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 Quincy Place Northeast #1 have any available units?
27 Quincy Place Northeast #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 27 Quincy Place Northeast #1 have?
Some of 27 Quincy Place Northeast #1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 Quincy Place Northeast #1 currently offering any rent specials?
27 Quincy Place Northeast #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Quincy Place Northeast #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 27 Quincy Place Northeast #1 is pet friendly.
Does 27 Quincy Place Northeast #1 offer parking?
Yes, 27 Quincy Place Northeast #1 offers parking.
Does 27 Quincy Place Northeast #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27 Quincy Place Northeast #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Quincy Place Northeast #1 have a pool?
No, 27 Quincy Place Northeast #1 does not have a pool.
Does 27 Quincy Place Northeast #1 have accessible units?
No, 27 Quincy Place Northeast #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Quincy Place Northeast #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27 Quincy Place Northeast #1 has units with dishwashers.

