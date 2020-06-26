All apartments in Washington
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:46 AM

2656 15th St NW Unit 102

2656 15th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2656 15th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Amenities

Property Amenities
2656 15th St NW Unit 102 Available 10/08/19 Meridian Hill Park One Bedroom Gem! - This beautiful one-bedroom condo is perfect for anyone looking to live in the heart of North West DC! As you walk into the entry, you'll have a space to drop your shoes and hang your coat in the closet then enter the open and bright living room. The open living/kitchen concept makes the most of the space. The updated kitchen has stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and granite countertops. With windows lining the whole apartment it has a lovely airy feel. Moving through the apartment there is a spacious bedroom with ceiling fan and your very own washer/dryer. Close to the bedroom, there is a bright and updated bathroom with sufficient storage space for personal items.

Now onto the best aspect of the unit... it's location! Wedged between Columbia Heights, U Street, and Adams Morgan, this space will give you access to the best of what DC has to offer. Countless bars, restaurants, and shops are within walking distance, as is the Columbia Heights metro stop and bus lines going downtown. And the best part: the unit is one block from Meridian Hill Park! The location of this quiet side street is perfect and you will have green views every day!

Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Tenant responsible for electric. Sorry, no pets!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5095385)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2656 15th St NW Unit 102 have any available units?
2656 15th St NW Unit 102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2656 15th St NW Unit 102 have?
Some of 2656 15th St NW Unit 102's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2656 15th St NW Unit 102 currently offering any rent specials?
2656 15th St NW Unit 102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2656 15th St NW Unit 102 pet-friendly?
No, 2656 15th St NW Unit 102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2656 15th St NW Unit 102 offer parking?
No, 2656 15th St NW Unit 102 does not offer parking.
Does 2656 15th St NW Unit 102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2656 15th St NW Unit 102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2656 15th St NW Unit 102 have a pool?
No, 2656 15th St NW Unit 102 does not have a pool.
Does 2656 15th St NW Unit 102 have accessible units?
No, 2656 15th St NW Unit 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 2656 15th St NW Unit 102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2656 15th St NW Unit 102 does not have units with dishwashers.
