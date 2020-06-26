Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

2656 15th St NW Unit 102 Available 10/08/19 Meridian Hill Park One Bedroom Gem! - This beautiful one-bedroom condo is perfect for anyone looking to live in the heart of North West DC! As you walk into the entry, you'll have a space to drop your shoes and hang your coat in the closet then enter the open and bright living room. The open living/kitchen concept makes the most of the space. The updated kitchen has stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and granite countertops. With windows lining the whole apartment it has a lovely airy feel. Moving through the apartment there is a spacious bedroom with ceiling fan and your very own washer/dryer. Close to the bedroom, there is a bright and updated bathroom with sufficient storage space for personal items.



Now onto the best aspect of the unit... it's location! Wedged between Columbia Heights, U Street, and Adams Morgan, this space will give you access to the best of what DC has to offer. Countless bars, restaurants, and shops are within walking distance, as is the Columbia Heights metro stop and bus lines going downtown. And the best part: the unit is one block from Meridian Hill Park! The location of this quiet side street is perfect and you will have green views every day!



Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Tenant responsible for electric. Sorry, no pets!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5095385)