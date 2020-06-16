All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 2 2020 at 6:16 AM

2643 WOODLEY PLACE NW

2643 Woodley Place Northwest · (301) 503-5036
Location

2643 Woodley Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Woodley Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2340 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This beautifully restored Wardman home located on one of Woodley Park's most quaint and pristine streets and just one block away from Woodley Metro boasts 5 bedrooms, 1st floor den, powder room, wood-burning fireplace in grand living room, table-space gourmet kitchen and gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. Large master bedroom with its own full marble bath has ample closet space with tree-top views! Three additional spacious bedrooms each have roomy closets, panoramic views, and refinished hardwood floors. Top level sports a 5th bedroom or office. Cobblestone driveway parking in rear. Walk to Woodley Park's famous Zoo and more than 25 shops and restaurants. Rock Creek Park and its hiking and biking trails are all in walking distance! This marvelous property is offered furnished or partially furnished. Small dogs allowed. Groups ok.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2643 WOODLEY PLACE NW have any available units?
2643 WOODLEY PLACE NW has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2643 WOODLEY PLACE NW have?
Some of 2643 WOODLEY PLACE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2643 WOODLEY PLACE NW currently offering any rent specials?
2643 WOODLEY PLACE NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2643 WOODLEY PLACE NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2643 WOODLEY PLACE NW is pet friendly.
Does 2643 WOODLEY PLACE NW offer parking?
Yes, 2643 WOODLEY PLACE NW does offer parking.
Does 2643 WOODLEY PLACE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2643 WOODLEY PLACE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2643 WOODLEY PLACE NW have a pool?
No, 2643 WOODLEY PLACE NW does not have a pool.
Does 2643 WOODLEY PLACE NW have accessible units?
No, 2643 WOODLEY PLACE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2643 WOODLEY PLACE NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2643 WOODLEY PLACE NW has units with dishwashers.
