2643 WOODLEY PLACE NW

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This beautifully restored Wardman home located on one of Woodley Park's most quaint and pristine streets and just one block away from Woodley Metro boasts 5 bedrooms, 1st floor den, powder room, wood-burning fireplace in grand living room, table-space gourmet kitchen and gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. Large master bedroom with its own full marble bath has ample closet space with tree-top views! Three additional spacious bedrooms each have roomy closets, panoramic views, and refinished hardwood floors. Top level sports a 5th bedroom or office. Cobblestone driveway parking in rear. Walk to Woodley Park's famous Zoo and more than 25 shops and restaurants. Rock Creek Park and its hiking and biking trails are all in walking distance! This marvelous property is offered furnished or partially furnished. Small dogs allowed. Groups ok.