2631 SHERMAN AVENUE NW

This four bedroom, two bathroom house is located in Columbia Heights, minutes from Howard University, a variety of sensational restaurants, and the Metro station. As you enter on the main level, you have an open-concept kitchen accompanied by a dining and spacious living room. On the top level there are two bedrooms along with a large master bedroom and one bathroom, making it easy for roommates to share. The first floor plays host to an entirely separate living suite with a bedroom, full bath, kitchen, and family room. Both kitchens are updated, open-concept and equipped with stainless steel appliances. The house conveniently has an in-unit washer and dryer. Utilities included with rent. Pets allowed (upon approval).