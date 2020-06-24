All apartments in Washington
Location

2629 Patricia Roberts Harris Place Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
So close to everything! Less than 10 minutes from each major highway (295, 395, 50) traveling will be a breeze. Or you can hang around town with quick access to public transportation via bus or metro (Brookland Metro and Rhode Island Avenue Metro). You are steps away from Shops at Dakota Crossings where you can go grocery shopping, get quick eats...and Starbucks! (Costco, Dicks, Panda Express, Lowes, etc.) This charming end unit town home is ready for move-in ASAP.

Includes: Stainless appliances and a flat screen TV in kitchen. Master bedroom features vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet and additional added closet space. Master bath has dual sinks, jet tub and separate shower. Washer and Dryer on the top floor next to Master bedroom. Each room has ceiling fans! Built in ceiling storage racks in the 2 car garage with driveway (space for 2 additional cars + street parking with permit).

*No Pets Allowed

Showings and applications will be available upon request.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4525642)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2629 Patricia Roberts Harris Pl NE have any available units?
2629 Patricia Roberts Harris Pl NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2629 Patricia Roberts Harris Pl NE have?
Some of 2629 Patricia Roberts Harris Pl NE's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2629 Patricia Roberts Harris Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
2629 Patricia Roberts Harris Pl NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2629 Patricia Roberts Harris Pl NE pet-friendly?
No, 2629 Patricia Roberts Harris Pl NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2629 Patricia Roberts Harris Pl NE offer parking?
Yes, 2629 Patricia Roberts Harris Pl NE offers parking.
Does 2629 Patricia Roberts Harris Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2629 Patricia Roberts Harris Pl NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2629 Patricia Roberts Harris Pl NE have a pool?
No, 2629 Patricia Roberts Harris Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 2629 Patricia Roberts Harris Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 2629 Patricia Roberts Harris Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2629 Patricia Roberts Harris Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2629 Patricia Roberts Harris Pl NE does not have units with dishwashers.
