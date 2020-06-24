2629 Patricia Roberts Harris Pl NE

Amenities

So close to everything! Less than 10 minutes from each major highway (295, 395, 50) traveling will be a breeze. Or you can hang around town with quick access to public transportation via bus or metro (Brookland Metro and Rhode Island Avenue Metro). You are steps away from Shops at Dakota Crossings where you can go grocery shopping, get quick eats...and Starbucks! (Costco, Dicks, Panda Express, Lowes, etc.) This charming end unit town home is ready for move-in ASAP.



Includes: Stainless appliances and a flat screen TV in kitchen. Master bedroom features vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet and additional added closet space. Master bath has dual sinks, jet tub and separate shower. Washer and Dryer on the top floor next to Master bedroom. Each room has ceiling fans! Built in ceiling storage racks in the 2 car garage with driveway (space for 2 additional cars + street parking with permit).



*No Pets Allowed



Showings and applications will be available upon request.



