Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:13 AM

2615 4th St NE Unit 106

2615 4th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2615 4th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Brookland

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Unit Unit 106 Available 07/13/19 Spectacular 1 Bedroom 1 bath condo located in the Brookland House! The condo is just a few blocks from the Rhode Island/Brentwood metro and shopping center!

Property Highlights:
- 1 BR
- 1 bath
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Crown molding
- Gas cooking
- Stainless steel appliances
- Separate dining area
- Spacious bedroom
- Huge master closet
- Ceiling fan in bedroom
- Central AC
- W/D in unit
- Street parking
- Controlled access building
- Pets allowed dogs up to 25 lbs (Pet fee of $500)
- Tenant pays electric, cable and internet

AVAILABLE JULY 13TH

UNIT WILL BE RENTED UNFURNISHED

(RLNE4981791)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2615 4th St NE Unit 106 have any available units?
2615 4th St NE Unit 106 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2615 4th St NE Unit 106 have?
Some of 2615 4th St NE Unit 106's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2615 4th St NE Unit 106 currently offering any rent specials?
2615 4th St NE Unit 106 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2615 4th St NE Unit 106 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2615 4th St NE Unit 106 is pet friendly.
Does 2615 4th St NE Unit 106 offer parking?
No, 2615 4th St NE Unit 106 does not offer parking.
Does 2615 4th St NE Unit 106 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2615 4th St NE Unit 106 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2615 4th St NE Unit 106 have a pool?
No, 2615 4th St NE Unit 106 does not have a pool.
Does 2615 4th St NE Unit 106 have accessible units?
No, 2615 4th St NE Unit 106 does not have accessible units.
Does 2615 4th St NE Unit 106 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2615 4th St NE Unit 106 does not have units with dishwashers.
