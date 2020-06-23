2615 4th St NE Unit 106

Amenities

Unit Unit 106 Available 07/13/19 Spectacular 1 Bedroom 1 bath condo located in the Brookland House! The condo is just a few blocks from the Rhode Island/Brentwood metro and shopping center!



Property Highlights:

- 1 BR

- 1 bath

- Hardwood floors throughout

- Crown molding

- Gas cooking

- Stainless steel appliances

- Separate dining area

- Spacious bedroom

- Huge master closet

- Ceiling fan in bedroom

- Central AC

- W/D in unit

- Street parking

- Controlled access building

- Pets allowed dogs up to 25 lbs (Pet fee of $500)

- Tenant pays electric, cable and internet



AVAILABLE JULY 13TH



UNIT WILL BE RENTED UNFURNISHED



(RLNE4981791)