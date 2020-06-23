2615 4th St NE Unit 106

Amenities
Unit Unit 106 Available 07/13/19 Spectacular 1 Bedroom 1 bath condo located in the Brookland House! The condo is just a few blocks from the Rhode Island/Brentwood metro and shopping center!
Property Highlights:
- 1 BR
- 1 bath
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Crown molding
- Gas cooking
- Stainless steel appliances
- Separate dining area
- Spacious bedroom
- Huge master closet
- Ceiling fan in bedroom
- Central AC
- W/D in unit
- Street parking
- Controlled access building
- Pets allowed dogs up to 25 lbs (Pet fee of $500)
- Tenant pays electric, cable and internet
AVAILABLE JULY 13TH
UNIT WILL BE RENTED UNFURNISHED
(RLNE4981791)