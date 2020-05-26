All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2610 GEORGIA AVE NW #2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2610 GEORGIA AVE NW #2
Last updated September 18 2019 at 11:22 AM

2610 GEORGIA AVE NW #2

2610 Georgia Avenue NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Columbia Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2610 Georgia Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20001
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
AVAILABLE 9/1/19. BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION 1Br/1Ba apartment with high end finishes in Columbia Hts across from Howard U School of Business and just blocks to METRO. This MUST SEE apartment has it all (CAC/Heat; Washer/Dryer; Wood Flrs; All Samsung Kitchen and more. Pets case-by- case. Vouchers welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2610 GEORGIA AVE NW #2 have any available units?
2610 GEORGIA AVE NW #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2610 GEORGIA AVE NW #2 have?
Some of 2610 GEORGIA AVE NW #2's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2610 GEORGIA AVE NW #2 currently offering any rent specials?
2610 GEORGIA AVE NW #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2610 GEORGIA AVE NW #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2610 GEORGIA AVE NW #2 is pet friendly.
Does 2610 GEORGIA AVE NW #2 offer parking?
Yes, 2610 GEORGIA AVE NW #2 offers parking.
Does 2610 GEORGIA AVE NW #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2610 GEORGIA AVE NW #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2610 GEORGIA AVE NW #2 have a pool?
No, 2610 GEORGIA AVE NW #2 does not have a pool.
Does 2610 GEORGIA AVE NW #2 have accessible units?
No, 2610 GEORGIA AVE NW #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2610 GEORGIA AVE NW #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2610 GEORGIA AVE NW #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Drake
1355 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20036
The Rodney
1911 R St NW
Washington, DC 20009
425 Mass
425 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
3801 Connecticut Avenue
3801 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
New Hampshire House
3728 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20010
Brookland Ridge Apartments
400 Taylor St NE
Washington, DC 20017
The Lockwood
1339 E Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Park Pleasant Apartments I
3339 Mount Pleasant St NW
Washington, DC 20010

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University