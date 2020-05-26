2610 GEORGIA AVE NW #2

2610 Georgia Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20001 Columbia Heights
AVAILABLE 9/1/19. BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION 1Br/1Ba apartment with high end finishes in Columbia Hts across from Howard U School of Business and just blocks to METRO. This MUST SEE apartment has it all (CAC/Heat; Washer/Dryer; Wood Flrs; All Samsung Kitchen and more. Pets case-by- case. Vouchers welcome.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.
