Last updated July 1 2019 at 12:47 PM

2607 Douglass Rd SE Unit 202

2607 Douglass Road SE · No Longer Available
Location

2607 Douglass Road SE, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
key fob access
pet friendly
Welcome home to your newly remodeled 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath condo. It is conveniently located (walking distance to the Anacostia Metro) but not in the center of all the hustle and bustle. Come home to your sanctuary in a Modern gated community and park in your assigned parking space. Buzz in your guests from the call box at the gate and at the building and cook a meal in your freshly remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, white cabinets, and granite countertops. Or work (or play video games) in your high tech office by connecting your own wifi to the condos Bluetooth speakers, NEST wifi thermostat, and smoke detector, automatic lights that turn on as you enter key rooms, digital vanity mirror, a spa-like blue glow from your master bathroom nightlight, switch activated gas fireplace in living room and keyless entry into the condo.

Enjoy hardwood floors throughout the unit with new carpet in both bedrooms and new tile in the foyer and bathrooms and 2 private decks (one from the master bedroom and the other from the living room), and walk-in closet. Let's not forget the pass-through kitchen for easy entertaining at dinner parties.
Available May 1st!

(RLNE4890234)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2607 Douglass Rd SE Unit 202 have any available units?
2607 Douglass Rd SE Unit 202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2607 Douglass Rd SE Unit 202 have?
Some of 2607 Douglass Rd SE Unit 202's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2607 Douglass Rd SE Unit 202 currently offering any rent specials?
2607 Douglass Rd SE Unit 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2607 Douglass Rd SE Unit 202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2607 Douglass Rd SE Unit 202 is pet friendly.
Does 2607 Douglass Rd SE Unit 202 offer parking?
Yes, 2607 Douglass Rd SE Unit 202 offers parking.
Does 2607 Douglass Rd SE Unit 202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2607 Douglass Rd SE Unit 202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2607 Douglass Rd SE Unit 202 have a pool?
No, 2607 Douglass Rd SE Unit 202 does not have a pool.
Does 2607 Douglass Rd SE Unit 202 have accessible units?
No, 2607 Douglass Rd SE Unit 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 2607 Douglass Rd SE Unit 202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2607 Douglass Rd SE Unit 202 does not have units with dishwashers.
