2607 Douglass Rd SE Unit 202

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub internet access key fob access pet friendly

Welcome home to your newly remodeled 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath condo. It is conveniently located (walking distance to the Anacostia Metro) but not in the center of all the hustle and bustle. Come home to your sanctuary in a Modern gated community and park in your assigned parking space. Buzz in your guests from the call box at the gate and at the building and cook a meal in your freshly remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, white cabinets, and granite countertops. Or work (or play video games) in your high tech office by connecting your own wifi to the condos Bluetooth speakers, NEST wifi thermostat, and smoke detector, automatic lights that turn on as you enter key rooms, digital vanity mirror, a spa-like blue glow from your master bathroom nightlight, switch activated gas fireplace in living room and keyless entry into the condo.



Enjoy hardwood floors throughout the unit with new carpet in both bedrooms and new tile in the foyer and bathrooms and 2 private decks (one from the master bedroom and the other from the living room), and walk-in closet. Let's not forget the pass-through kitchen for easy entertaining at dinner parties.

Available May 1st!



(RLNE4890234)