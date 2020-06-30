All apartments in Washington
2605 Martin Luther King Junior Avenue Southeast
2605 Martin Luther King Junior Avenue Southeast

2605 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2605 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
Fully renovated from top to bottom with 4 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Beautifully refinished hardwood floors and porcelain tile, brand new kitchen (including cabinets) and appliances, master bedroom has a double closet, central heat and AC, all new fresh interior paint, all new interior LED lights, washer/dryer hook ups, and off street parking available in your private driveway. (Pictures shown are house app. 90% complete)
Located 1 block from the Anacostia Metro station, bus stop 150 feet from the house, Birney Elementary School on adjacent street, 1 block from Indoor Recreation center (indoor pool, basketball court, exercise program/classes, etc.), located right off of Suitland Parkway and I-295. --

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2605 Martin Luther King Junior Avenue Southeast have any available units?
2605 Martin Luther King Junior Avenue Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2605 Martin Luther King Junior Avenue Southeast have?
Some of 2605 Martin Luther King Junior Avenue Southeast's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2605 Martin Luther King Junior Avenue Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
2605 Martin Luther King Junior Avenue Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2605 Martin Luther King Junior Avenue Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 2605 Martin Luther King Junior Avenue Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2605 Martin Luther King Junior Avenue Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 2605 Martin Luther King Junior Avenue Southeast offers parking.
Does 2605 Martin Luther King Junior Avenue Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2605 Martin Luther King Junior Avenue Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2605 Martin Luther King Junior Avenue Southeast have a pool?
Yes, 2605 Martin Luther King Junior Avenue Southeast has a pool.
Does 2605 Martin Luther King Junior Avenue Southeast have accessible units?
No, 2605 Martin Luther King Junior Avenue Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 2605 Martin Luther King Junior Avenue Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 2605 Martin Luther King Junior Avenue Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
