2605 Martin Luther King Junior Avenue Southeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court gym on-site laundry parking pool internet access

Fully renovated from top to bottom with 4 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Beautifully refinished hardwood floors and porcelain tile, brand new kitchen (including cabinets) and appliances, master bedroom has a double closet, central heat and AC, all new fresh interior paint, all new interior LED lights, washer/dryer hook ups, and off street parking available in your private driveway. (Pictures shown are house app. 90% complete)

Located 1 block from the Anacostia Metro station, bus stop 150 feet from the house, Birney Elementary School on adjacent street, 1 block from Indoor Recreation center (indoor pool, basketball court, exercise program/classes, etc.), located right off of Suitland Parkway and I-295. --