2603 Douglass Road SE, Washington, DC 20020 Anacostia
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
932 Square Foot Condo 2 bedrooms and 2 Full Baths. Stunning view of the city on two private balconies !! (1 off Living Room & 1 off the Master Bedroom) Living Room w/ Gas Fireplace w/Mantle & Glass Shelving Nice Galley Kitchen w/Built-In Microwave Dishwasher Gas Cooking 1-Car Assigned Parking in Gated parking Lot
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2603 DOUGLASS RD SE #302 have any available units?
2603 DOUGLASS RD SE #302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2603 DOUGLASS RD SE #302 have?
Some of 2603 DOUGLASS RD SE #302's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2603 DOUGLASS RD SE #302 currently offering any rent specials?
2603 DOUGLASS RD SE #302 is not currently offering any rent specials.