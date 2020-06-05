2603 DOUGLASS RD SE #302

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

932 Square Foot Condo 2 bedrooms and 2 Full Baths. Stunning view of the city on two private balconies !! (1 off Living Room & 1 off the Master Bedroom) Living Room w/ Gas Fireplace w/Mantle & Glass Shelving Nice Galley Kitchen w/Built-In Microwave Dishwasher Gas Cooking 1-Car Assigned Parking in Gated parking Lot