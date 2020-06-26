All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
2550 17th St NW Unit 202
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:23 AM

2550 17th St NW Unit 202

2550 17th St NW · No Longer Available
Location

2550 17th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2550 17th St NW Unit 202 Available 09/03/19 Pet Friendly Modern Studio in Adams Morgan! - This classy studio has everything you need for city living! Nestled in a new building just off Columbia Road in Adams Morgan, you are conveniently located close to everything the city has to offer. This unit is newly renovated with neutral colors, beautiful hardwood floors, and high-end finishes. Step into the open concept kitchen and large living room with floor to ceiling patio doors leading to a small balcony. The contemporary kitchen features stainless steel appliances and subway tile backsplash. Continue through to the bathroom, which has bright white tile, and clean finishes. With additional storage space in the garage, and an in-unit washer-dryer, this unit is luxurious and one of a kind!

You are steps from the shopping, dining, and nightlife of Adams Morgan.18th Street is just around the corner and lined with dining and restaurant options. You can easily get to U Street and 14th Street. Woodley Park, Dupont Circle metros are just a short walk away. The building is also convenient to the 16th Street and Columbia Road bus lines -- ideal for popping downtown. If you're up for staying in the neighborhood, some favorites include the restaurants and bars in The Line Hotel, Mintwood Place and Lapis. For groceries, Harris Teeter and Safeway are just around the corner.

A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. Tenant is responsible for electric and $200 building move-in fee. Pets welcome!

(RLNE5101165)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2550 17th St NW Unit 202 have any available units?
2550 17th St NW Unit 202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2550 17th St NW Unit 202 have?
Some of 2550 17th St NW Unit 202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2550 17th St NW Unit 202 currently offering any rent specials?
2550 17th St NW Unit 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2550 17th St NW Unit 202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2550 17th St NW Unit 202 is pet friendly.
Does 2550 17th St NW Unit 202 offer parking?
Yes, 2550 17th St NW Unit 202 offers parking.
Does 2550 17th St NW Unit 202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2550 17th St NW Unit 202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2550 17th St NW Unit 202 have a pool?
No, 2550 17th St NW Unit 202 does not have a pool.
Does 2550 17th St NW Unit 202 have accessible units?
No, 2550 17th St NW Unit 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 2550 17th St NW Unit 202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2550 17th St NW Unit 202 does not have units with dishwashers.
