Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2550 17th St NW Unit 202 Available 09/03/19 Pet Friendly Modern Studio in Adams Morgan! - This classy studio has everything you need for city living! Nestled in a new building just off Columbia Road in Adams Morgan, you are conveniently located close to everything the city has to offer. This unit is newly renovated with neutral colors, beautiful hardwood floors, and high-end finishes. Step into the open concept kitchen and large living room with floor to ceiling patio doors leading to a small balcony. The contemporary kitchen features stainless steel appliances and subway tile backsplash. Continue through to the bathroom, which has bright white tile, and clean finishes. With additional storage space in the garage, and an in-unit washer-dryer, this unit is luxurious and one of a kind!



You are steps from the shopping, dining, and nightlife of Adams Morgan.18th Street is just around the corner and lined with dining and restaurant options. You can easily get to U Street and 14th Street. Woodley Park, Dupont Circle metros are just a short walk away. The building is also convenient to the 16th Street and Columbia Road bus lines -- ideal for popping downtown. If you're up for staying in the neighborhood, some favorites include the restaurants and bars in The Line Hotel, Mintwood Place and Lapis. For groceries, Harris Teeter and Safeway are just around the corner.



A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. Tenant is responsible for electric and $200 building move-in fee. Pets welcome!



(RLNE5101165)