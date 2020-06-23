2507 17th St., NW - B

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Live in comfort in the heart of Columbia Heights/Adams Morgan! This spacious 3 bedroom ground floor unit is located on a quiet street, just a 10 minute walk from the Columbia Heights Metro station (Green/Yellow Line), a 5 minute walk to Adams Morgan's bustling, hip 18th Street, and just steps from Meridian Hill Park, Safeway/Harris Teeter supermarkets and the 16th Street bus lines.



Inside, you'll find a spacious, open plan common area with a living room and kitchen (with plenty of cabinet space and a dishwasher) along with three well-sized bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Central heat/air, and washer/dryer included in unit. Enjoy the city life outdoors with your own private patio!



Available July 1st, one year lease minimum. Tenant responsible for electric. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis, with deposit. No smoking.