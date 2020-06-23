All apartments in Washington
2507 17th St., NW - B
Last updated June 27 2019 at 4:05 AM

2507 17th St., NW - B

2507 17th St NW · No Longer Available
Location

2507 17th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Live in comfort in the heart of Columbia Heights/Adams Morgan! This spacious 3 bedroom ground floor unit is located on a quiet street, just a 10 minute walk from the Columbia Heights Metro station (Green/Yellow Line), a 5 minute walk to Adams Morgan's bustling, hip 18th Street, and just steps from Meridian Hill Park, Safeway/Harris Teeter supermarkets and the 16th Street bus lines.

Inside, you'll find a spacious, open plan common area with a living room and kitchen (with plenty of cabinet space and a dishwasher) along with three well-sized bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Central heat/air, and washer/dryer included in unit. Enjoy the city life outdoors with your own private patio!

Available July 1st, one year lease minimum. Tenant responsible for electric. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis, with deposit. No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2507 17th St., NW - B have any available units?
2507 17th St., NW - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2507 17th St., NW - B have?
Some of 2507 17th St., NW - B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2507 17th St., NW - B currently offering any rent specials?
2507 17th St., NW - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2507 17th St., NW - B pet-friendly?
Yes, 2507 17th St., NW - B is pet friendly.
Does 2507 17th St., NW - B offer parking?
No, 2507 17th St., NW - B does not offer parking.
Does 2507 17th St., NW - B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2507 17th St., NW - B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2507 17th St., NW - B have a pool?
No, 2507 17th St., NW - B does not have a pool.
Does 2507 17th St., NW - B have accessible units?
No, 2507 17th St., NW - B does not have accessible units.
Does 2507 17th St., NW - B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2507 17th St., NW - B has units with dishwashers.
