2503 Chain Bridge Road NW

Single Family Home for Rent in Palisades, NW - Property Id: 94325



Charming single family home in upscale Palisades neighborhood on the Potomac River side near Georgetown. Everything in this home is new! Stunning renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, completely remodeled baths on all three levels, and new hardwood floors throughout the entire house. This brick colonial sits on a corner lot and has 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and 1 half bath. Finished walkout basement with fireplace. Large yard and plenty of street and garage parking. The home is walking distance to restaurants, the C&O Canal, Crescent Trail, Sibley Hospital, and Georgetown University. Pets are welcome. Act fast if interested. This house won't last long!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/94325

