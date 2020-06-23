All apartments in Washington
2503 Chain Bridge Road NW
2503 Chain Bridge Road NW

2503 Chain Bridge Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2503 Chain Bridge Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Foxhall-Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single Family Home for Rent in Palisades, NW - Property Id: 94325

Charming single family home in upscale Palisades neighborhood on the Potomac River side near Georgetown. Everything in this home is new! Stunning renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, completely remodeled baths on all three levels, and new hardwood floors throughout the entire house. This brick colonial sits on a corner lot and has 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and 1 half bath. Finished walkout basement with fireplace. Large yard and plenty of street and garage parking. The home is walking distance to restaurants, the C&O Canal, Crescent Trail, Sibley Hospital, and Georgetown University. Pets are welcome. Act fast if interested. This house won't last long!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/94325
Property Id 94325

(RLNE4623078)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2503 Chain Bridge Road NW have any available units?
2503 Chain Bridge Road NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2503 Chain Bridge Road NW have?
Some of 2503 Chain Bridge Road NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2503 Chain Bridge Road NW currently offering any rent specials?
2503 Chain Bridge Road NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2503 Chain Bridge Road NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2503 Chain Bridge Road NW is pet friendly.
Does 2503 Chain Bridge Road NW offer parking?
Yes, 2503 Chain Bridge Road NW does offer parking.
Does 2503 Chain Bridge Road NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2503 Chain Bridge Road NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2503 Chain Bridge Road NW have a pool?
No, 2503 Chain Bridge Road NW does not have a pool.
Does 2503 Chain Bridge Road NW have accessible units?
No, 2503 Chain Bridge Road NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2503 Chain Bridge Road NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2503 Chain Bridge Road NW has units with dishwashers.
