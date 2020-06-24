25 Quincy Pl NW

Amenities

Available 03/01/20 In the Sought after neighborhood of Bloomingdale, located within a short walk to the Red Hen, Boundary Stone, Big Bear, Union Market and so much!! DC hospital center is within a short distance as well! The home is walking distance to two metro stations! .6 miles (10 min walk) to NoMa Metro station and .7 miles (12 min walk) to Shaw/Howard Metros



PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:

- 3 BR

- 1 full bath with claw food tub (newly remodeled)

- 1 half bath ( newly remodeled)

- Hardwood floors throughout

- Brick exposure in living room

- Separate dining room

- ALL new kitchen appliances

- Gas cooking,

- White appliances

- Washer and dryer

- Window AC units

- Radiator heating

- Large master with 5 windows bringing in natural light

- Attic unfinished but good for storage

- 2 off street parking spaces behind home

- Tenant pays utilities

- Pets OK with a $300 refundable deposit



AVAILABLE MARCH 1ST 2020!!



(RLNE5585574)