All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 25 Quincy Pl NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
25 Quincy Pl NW
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:11 PM

25 Quincy Pl NW

25 Quincy Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

25 Quincy Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available 03/01/20 In the Sought after neighborhood of Bloomingdale, located within a short walk to the Red Hen, Boundary Stone, Big Bear, Union Market and so much!! DC hospital center is within a short distance as well! The home is walking distance to two metro stations! .6 miles (10 min walk) to NoMa Metro station and .7 miles (12 min walk) to Shaw/Howard Metros

PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:
- 3 BR
- 1 full bath with claw food tub (newly remodeled)
- 1 half bath ( newly remodeled)
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Brick exposure in living room
- Separate dining room
- ALL new kitchen appliances
- Gas cooking,
- White appliances
- Washer and dryer
- Window AC units
- Radiator heating
- Large master with 5 windows bringing in natural light
- Attic unfinished but good for storage
- 2 off street parking spaces behind home
- Tenant pays utilities
- Pets OK with a $300 refundable deposit

AVAILABLE MARCH 1ST 2020!!

(RLNE5585574)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Quincy Pl NW have any available units?
25 Quincy Pl NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 25 Quincy Pl NW have?
Some of 25 Quincy Pl NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Quincy Pl NW currently offering any rent specials?
25 Quincy Pl NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Quincy Pl NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 25 Quincy Pl NW is pet friendly.
Does 25 Quincy Pl NW offer parking?
Yes, 25 Quincy Pl NW offers parking.
Does 25 Quincy Pl NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25 Quincy Pl NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Quincy Pl NW have a pool?
No, 25 Quincy Pl NW does not have a pool.
Does 25 Quincy Pl NW have accessible units?
No, 25 Quincy Pl NW does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Quincy Pl NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 Quincy Pl NW does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Move Cross Country
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookland Press
806 Channing Pl NE
Washington, DC 20018
The Edison
1240 4th St
Washington, DC 20002
Capitol View on 14th
2420 14th Street Nw
Washington, DC 20009
Corcoran at 14th
1350 Corcoran Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
August
2147 O St NW
Washington, DC 20037
3003 Van Ness
3003 Van Ness St NW
Washington, DC 20008
AdMo Heights
1777 Columbia Road Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
555
555 E Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University