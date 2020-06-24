25 Quincy Pl NW

Amenities
Available 03/01/20 In the Sought after neighborhood of Bloomingdale, located within a short walk to the Red Hen, Boundary Stone, Big Bear, Union Market and so much!! DC hospital center is within a short distance as well! The home is walking distance to two metro stations! .6 miles (10 min walk) to NoMa Metro station and .7 miles (12 min walk) to Shaw/Howard Metros
PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:
- 3 BR
- 1 full bath with claw food tub (newly remodeled)
- 1 half bath ( newly remodeled)
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Brick exposure in living room
- Separate dining room
- ALL new kitchen appliances
- Gas cooking,
- White appliances
- Washer and dryer
- Window AC units
- Radiator heating
- Large master with 5 windows bringing in natural light
- Attic unfinished but good for storage
- 2 off street parking spaces behind home
- Tenant pays utilities
- Pets OK with a $300 refundable deposit
AVAILABLE MARCH 1ST 2020!!
