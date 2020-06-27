246 W St. Nw

Amenities
Rates vary based on dates and apply to stays of 30 days or more. Please inquire for your specific dates.
30 day minimum stay required. Additional background check fee may apply for this building.
Luxurious modern apartment, beautiful building, great location! Stay in an awesome spot downtown close to restaurants and more, in a new apartment complex offering a 24 hour front desk and package service, gorgeous large gym, rooftop deck, club house with billiards, business center and next door to a YMCA with indoor pool and wellness center.
This modern and beautiful fully furnished apartment has a new kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, upgraded modern fixtures and European wide plank flooring throughout the living areas, with carpet in the bedroom. Front-loading washer and dryer in the unit. All utilities, cable, wi-fi, linens and common houseware items are included. Located on the opposite side of the building of the gym, you will also get to enjoy peace and quiet.
Offering the highest style, the utmost convenience, and the best dining and entertainment around, its a total lifestyle upgrade.
Just a short walk to the U Street Metro and surrounding neighborhoods of Colombia Heights, Adams Morgan, and Logan Circle, 14W is surrounded by hip boutiques, vibrant nightlife, and legendary art and music scenes. The building is home to Chef Mike Isabellas two newest restaurants, Kapnos and G Sandwich Shop, Sweetgreen, and the brand new Anthony Bowen YMCA with indoor pool. Other amenities include a rooftop lounge with city views of the Monument and DC skyline, internet cafe, modern fitness and yoga studio, executive business center, conference room, and multi-use club room.
The residence is outfitted with high end finishes. Stainless steel appliances, Caesarstone quartz counter tops, European wide plank flooring, solar shades and ceramic linen tile. All Amenities included!
COMMUNITY AMENITIES -
Billiards lounge,
Clubroom with chef kitchen,
Conference room,
Executive business center,
Fitness club,
Game room,
Library Lounge,
On-site restaurants & shops,
Onsite storage & parking,
Package receiving w/electronic notification,
Rooftop terrace with grills,
YMCA w/ indoor pool & wellness center,
Yoga and spin studio
APARTMENT FEATURES - approximately 625 sq. ft --
Caesarstone quartz countertops,
Ceramic linen bathroom tiles,
Ceramic top electric stove,
Chestnut solar window shades,
Contemporary kitchens with espresso cabinets,
European wide plank flooring,
Front loading washer/dryer,
Large Closets,
Stainless steel appliances,
Upgraded modern fixtures
Metro Stop: U Street Metro - Green and Yellow Line.
U Street Corridor: The U-Street area holds an abundance of great historical heritage. A vibrant streets-cape of shops and cafes, restaurants, nightclubs, galleries, and residences located along a nine-block stretch of U Street. A unique setting among the rhythm and revival of U Street. U Street has long been a center of Washingtons music scene, Lincoln Theater, Howard Theater, Bohemian Caverns, and other clubs and historic jazz venues. The 9:30 Club and the Black Cat musical venues are located nearby.
Features:
Unit Accommodates: 3
Bed Sizes: Queen Size
Parking: $350 per month
View: Street
Non-smoking
Pet-friendly (restrictions apply, additional fee)
Sofabeds: Yes
Maid service: Yes (additional fee)
Hardwood Floors: Yes
Quiet: Yes
Near Metro: Yes
Oven
Kitchen
Microwave
Dishwasher
TV/Cable
DVD
Washer/dryer:In Unit
Garden
Elevator
Gym/Healthclub
Security
Wireless Internet
Great Location
Business Center
Picnic Area w/ BBQ
Lots of Light
Front Desk
Great location!