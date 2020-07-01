All apartments in Washington
2456 20TH STREET NW
2456 20TH STREET NW

2456 20th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2456 20th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
internet access
Ample sunlight from south and west-facing windows!! **Views of Rock Creek Park and the Duke Ellington Bridge!**Located in the beautiful, quiet and safe neighborhood of Kalorama in NW, DC. The best of both worlds. A first-floor apartment with the feel of a unit higher up!! All due to the building~s placement on a slope along Rock Creek Park. *First-floor location means never waiting for an elevator or having to take the stairs to get to your apartment!! RENTAL FEATURES:~ Open kitchen floor plan~ Separate dining area~ New hardwood floors~ Dishwasher~ Disposal~ Microwave~ Gas Stove~ Master walk-in closet~ Radiator heating~ Laundry in building~ Cable-Ready~ Alarm~ Bike storage area in basement utilities / MAINTENANCE:~ Water, heat, sewer, and garbage/recycling removal included.~ A/C - window units.~ Electric, gas, and cable/internet are the tenant~s responsibility.~ Built-in Brinks security system. Optional security service is tenant~s responsibility. NEIGHBORHOOD AMENITIES:~ Woodley Park Metro stop is a short 8 min walk.~ Metrobus depot & Capital BikeShare rack only 2 blocks away.~ Short walk to many local restaurants!!! Including Mintwood Place / Cashion~s Eat Place / Open City / Mr. Chen~s Organic / Chipotle / and more!!~ Local grocers include Yes! Organic, Glen~s Garden Market, Safeway, as well as the seasonal Adams Morgan Farmer~s Market.LEASE TERMS:~ Available Immediately for a minimum 12-month lease.~ First month's rent: $2,100.00~ Security deposit: $2,100.00 *required at signing of lease.PLEASE NOTE:~ All potential tenants must complete a rental application and have a credit/background check run for each person on the lease.~ Credit/background check fee is $55 per tenant.~ No pets permitted.~ No Smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2456 20TH STREET NW have any available units?
2456 20TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2456 20TH STREET NW have?
Some of 2456 20TH STREET NW's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2456 20TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
2456 20TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2456 20TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 2456 20TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2456 20TH STREET NW offer parking?
No, 2456 20TH STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 2456 20TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2456 20TH STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2456 20TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 2456 20TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 2456 20TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 2456 20TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2456 20TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2456 20TH STREET NW has units with dishwashers.

