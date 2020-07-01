2456 20TH STREET NW

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry bike storage internet access

Ample sunlight from south and west-facing windows!! **Views of Rock Creek Park and the Duke Ellington Bridge!**Located in the beautiful, quiet and safe neighborhood of Kalorama in NW, DC. The best of both worlds. A first-floor apartment with the feel of a unit higher up!! All due to the building~s placement on a slope along Rock Creek Park. *First-floor location means never waiting for an elevator or having to take the stairs to get to your apartment!! RENTAL FEATURES:~ Open kitchen floor plan~ Separate dining area~ New hardwood floors~ Dishwasher~ Disposal~ Microwave~ Gas Stove~ Master walk-in closet~ Radiator heating~ Laundry in building~ Cable-Ready~ Alarm~ Bike storage area in basement utilities / MAINTENANCE:~ Water, heat, sewer, and garbage/recycling removal included.~ A/C - window units.~ Electric, gas, and cable/internet are the tenant~s responsibility.~ Built-in Brinks security system. Optional security service is tenant~s responsibility. NEIGHBORHOOD AMENITIES:~ Woodley Park Metro stop is a short 8 min walk.~ Metrobus depot & Capital BikeShare rack only 2 blocks away.~ Short walk to many local restaurants!!! Including Mintwood Place / Cashion~s Eat Place / Open City / Mr. Chen~s Organic / Chipotle / and more!!~ Local grocers include Yes! Organic, Glen~s Garden Market, Safeway, as well as the seasonal Adams Morgan Farmer~s Market.LEASE TERMS:~ Available Immediately for a minimum 12-month lease.~ First month's rent: $2,100.00~ Security deposit: $2,100.00 *required at signing of lease.PLEASE NOTE:~ All potential tenants must complete a rental application and have a credit/background check run for each person on the lease.~ Credit/background check fee is $55 per tenant.~ No pets permitted.~ No Smoking.