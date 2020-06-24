Rent Calculator
245 ROCK CREEK CHURCH ROAD NW
Last updated March 16 2019 at 1:50 AM
1 of 30
245 ROCK CREEK CHURCH ROAD NW
245 Rock Creek Church Road Northwest
No Longer Available
Location
245 Rock Creek Church Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully renovated row house just a few blocks from metro. Features hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen, front porch, awesome rear patio, a true must see.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 245 ROCK CREEK CHURCH ROAD NW have any available units?
245 ROCK CREEK CHURCH ROAD NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 245 ROCK CREEK CHURCH ROAD NW have?
Some of 245 ROCK CREEK CHURCH ROAD NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 245 ROCK CREEK CHURCH ROAD NW currently offering any rent specials?
245 ROCK CREEK CHURCH ROAD NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 ROCK CREEK CHURCH ROAD NW pet-friendly?
No, 245 ROCK CREEK CHURCH ROAD NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 245 ROCK CREEK CHURCH ROAD NW offer parking?
No, 245 ROCK CREEK CHURCH ROAD NW does not offer parking.
Does 245 ROCK CREEK CHURCH ROAD NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 245 ROCK CREEK CHURCH ROAD NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 ROCK CREEK CHURCH ROAD NW have a pool?
No, 245 ROCK CREEK CHURCH ROAD NW does not have a pool.
Does 245 ROCK CREEK CHURCH ROAD NW have accessible units?
No, 245 ROCK CREEK CHURCH ROAD NW does not have accessible units.
Does 245 ROCK CREEK CHURCH ROAD NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 245 ROCK CREEK CHURCH ROAD NW has units with dishwashers.
