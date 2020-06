Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fabulous & meticulously maintained updated row house in Glover Park w/3 bds, 3fb. The main level is open & bright w/large living rm open to dining rm, breakfast rm and updated kitchen. Recently finished low. lev. w/chic laminate wood floors, large family rm, mud rm. BRAND NEW DECK, separate laundry room and plenty of storage + 1 car parking. Located on a quiet one way street one block from bus stop. This home is special in every way. Pets on a case by case basis.