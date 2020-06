Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Bright/Spacious 2 Bedroom English Basement - Property Id: 282673



Bright and Spacious 2 Bedroom English Basement in Townhouse. Newly renovated with large fenced-in patio, located between Calvert St and Connecticut Ave, on 20th Street NW, walk to metro in a quiet neighborhood running alongside Rock Creek Park. Walking distance to many restaurants and entertainment venues.



New carpet and flooring!

New kitchen and bath!

Central heat and window A/C unit!

Washer / Dryer in Unit!



Ready Immediately!

No Pets Allowed



