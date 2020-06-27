All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
235 17th Street SE
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:55 AM

235 17th Street SE

235 17th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Washington
Capitol Hill
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

235 17th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
235 17th Street SE Available 08/15/19 Airy Two Bedroom in Hill East w/ Outdoor Oasis! - Just steps from the Stadium-Armory metro, this airy two-bedroom rowhouse offers old school charm and modern upgrades in Hill East. The landscaping is lovely as you walk up the front brick steps to the house. Enter to find the front living room which feels bright and airy and offers space for a dining room. Through a large opening, the spacious kitchen has everything you need, including a gas stovetop. Head out the back door to a beautiful fenced in back yard featuring a brick patio, shed and two large raised beds, a perfect space for entertaining! Head upstairs and check out the two well-sized bedrooms, both with ceiling fans, closets, and two big windows that let in lots of natural light. Down the hall is washer/dryer. The full bath features a wood vanity, tile floor, and a large shower/tub combo.

Hill East is a residential neighborhood surrounded by some of DC's best green spaces like Lincoln Park, Congressional Cemetery, and Kingman Island. A short walk away and you'll be surrounded by entertainment options on Barracks Row or head 15 minutes to Eastern Market to enjoy fresh produce and crafts from local vendors every Saturday and Sunday. In the immediate neighborhood, you can grab a bite at The Pretzel Bakery or Al's Gourmet Pizza. You are just a 5-minute drive from the nearest grocery store, Harris Teeter, and the nightlife on Pennsylvania Ave, which includes Trusty's and La Lomita. This home is a short 15-minute trail bike ride to Nationals Park and Audi Stadium.

Security deposit equal to one month's rent due upon signing the lease. Water is included. Tenant responsible for electric and gas. Small dogs welcome!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5021221)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 17th Street SE have any available units?
235 17th Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 235 17th Street SE have?
Some of 235 17th Street SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 17th Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
235 17th Street SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 17th Street SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 235 17th Street SE is pet friendly.
Does 235 17th Street SE offer parking?
No, 235 17th Street SE does not offer parking.
Does 235 17th Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 235 17th Street SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 17th Street SE have a pool?
No, 235 17th Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 235 17th Street SE have accessible units?
No, 235 17th Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 235 17th Street SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 235 17th Street SE does not have units with dishwashers.
