235 17th Street SE Available 08/15/19 Airy Two Bedroom in Hill East w/ Outdoor Oasis! - Just steps from the Stadium-Armory metro, this airy two-bedroom rowhouse offers old school charm and modern upgrades in Hill East. The landscaping is lovely as you walk up the front brick steps to the house. Enter to find the front living room which feels bright and airy and offers space for a dining room. Through a large opening, the spacious kitchen has everything you need, including a gas stovetop. Head out the back door to a beautiful fenced in back yard featuring a brick patio, shed and two large raised beds, a perfect space for entertaining! Head upstairs and check out the two well-sized bedrooms, both with ceiling fans, closets, and two big windows that let in lots of natural light. Down the hall is washer/dryer. The full bath features a wood vanity, tile floor, and a large shower/tub combo.



Hill East is a residential neighborhood surrounded by some of DC's best green spaces like Lincoln Park, Congressional Cemetery, and Kingman Island. A short walk away and you'll be surrounded by entertainment options on Barracks Row or head 15 minutes to Eastern Market to enjoy fresh produce and crafts from local vendors every Saturday and Sunday. In the immediate neighborhood, you can grab a bite at The Pretzel Bakery or Al's Gourmet Pizza. You are just a 5-minute drive from the nearest grocery store, Harris Teeter, and the nightlife on Pennsylvania Ave, which includes Trusty's and La Lomita. This home is a short 15-minute trail bike ride to Nationals Park and Audi Stadium.



Security deposit equal to one month's rent due upon signing the lease. Water is included. Tenant responsible for electric and gas. Small dogs welcome!



No Cats Allowed



