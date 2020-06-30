All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 234 14th Street Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
234 14th Street Northwest
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM

234 14th Street Northwest

234 14th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

234 14th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20004
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
internet cafe
gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
internet access
package receiving
yoga
Luxurious modern apartment, beautiful building, great location! Stay in an awesome spot downtown close to restaurants and more, in a new apartment complex offering a 24 hour front desk and package service, gorgeous large gym, rooftop deck, club house with billiards, business center and next door to a YMCA with indoor pool and wellness center.
This modern and beautiful fully furnished apartment has a new kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, upgraded modern fixtures and European wide plank flooring throughout the living areas, with carpet and windows in the bedroom. Front-loading washer and dryer in the unit. All utilities, cable, wi-fi, linens and common houseware items are included. Located on the opposite side of the building of the gym, you will also get to enjoy peace and quiet.

Offering the highest style, the utmost convenience, and the best dining and entertainment around, its a total lifestyle upgrade. Just a short walk to the U Street Metro and surrounding neighborhoods of Colombia Heights, Adams Morgan, and Logan Circle, 14W is surrounded by hip boutiques, vibrant nightlife, and legendary art and music scenes. The building is home to Chef Mike Isabellas two newest restaurants, Kapnos and G Sandwich Shop, Sweetgreen, and the brand new Anthony Bowen YMCA with indoor pool. Other amenities include a rooftop lounge with city views of the Monument and DC skyline, internet cafe, modern fitness and yoga studio, executive business center, conference room, and multi-use club room. The residence is outfitted with high end finishes. Stainless steel appliances, Caesarstone quartz countertops, European wide plank flooring, solar shades and ceramic linen tile. All Amenities included!

COMMUNITY AMENITIES Billiards lounge, Clubroom with chef kitchen, Conference room, Executive business center, Fitness club, Game room, Library Lounge, On-site restaurants & shops, Onsite storage & parking, Package receiving w/electronic

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 234 14th Street Northwest have any available units?
234 14th Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 234 14th Street Northwest have?
Some of 234 14th Street Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 234 14th Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
234 14th Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 14th Street Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 234 14th Street Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 234 14th Street Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 234 14th Street Northwest offers parking.
Does 234 14th Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 234 14th Street Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 14th Street Northwest have a pool?
Yes, 234 14th Street Northwest has a pool.
Does 234 14th Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 234 14th Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 234 14th Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 234 14th Street Northwest has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables City Vista
460 L St NW
Washington, DC 20001
2231 Ontario
2231 Ontario Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Skyline Towers
2730 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20007
Maren
71 Potomac Avenue Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Dock 79
79 Potomac Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
1331
1331 Maryland Avenue Southwest
Washington, DC 20250
The Century
2651 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
The Seville Apartments
1401 N St NW
Washington, DC 20005

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University