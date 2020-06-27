2325 Fairlawn Ave SE, Washington, DC 20020 Anacostia
Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Updated cozy one bedroom with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Enclosed additional room off the kitchen. Walk to shopping and public transportation on Pennsylvania and Minnesota Avenues. Direct route to downtown and convenient to Routes 295/395.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2325 FAIRLAWN AVENUE SE have any available units?
2325 FAIRLAWN AVENUE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 2325 FAIRLAWN AVENUE SE currently offering any rent specials?
2325 FAIRLAWN AVENUE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.