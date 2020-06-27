All apartments in Washington
2325 FAIRLAWN AVENUE SE

2325 Fairlawn Ave SE · No Longer Available
Location

2325 Fairlawn Ave SE, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Updated cozy one bedroom with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Enclosed additional room off the kitchen. Walk to shopping and public transportation on Pennsylvania and Minnesota Avenues. Direct route to downtown and convenient to Routes 295/395.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2325 FAIRLAWN AVENUE SE have any available units?
2325 FAIRLAWN AVENUE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 2325 FAIRLAWN AVENUE SE currently offering any rent specials?
2325 FAIRLAWN AVENUE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2325 FAIRLAWN AVENUE SE pet-friendly?
No, 2325 FAIRLAWN AVENUE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2325 FAIRLAWN AVENUE SE offer parking?
No, 2325 FAIRLAWN AVENUE SE does not offer parking.
Does 2325 FAIRLAWN AVENUE SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2325 FAIRLAWN AVENUE SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2325 FAIRLAWN AVENUE SE have a pool?
No, 2325 FAIRLAWN AVENUE SE does not have a pool.
Does 2325 FAIRLAWN AVENUE SE have accessible units?
No, 2325 FAIRLAWN AVENUE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2325 FAIRLAWN AVENUE SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2325 FAIRLAWN AVENUE SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2325 FAIRLAWN AVENUE SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2325 FAIRLAWN AVENUE SE does not have units with air conditioning.
