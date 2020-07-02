2321 17th St NW

Amenities
Beautifully renovated, light-filled two-bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms rowhome available for rent now in Adams Morgan! New appliances, exposed brick, skylights through to name a few. Steps away from Harris Teeter and just one block away from the 18th Street Corridor with offers local restaurants, shopping, and transit.
Property Highlights:
- 2 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms
- Hardwoods throughout
- W/D combo in unit
- Custom closet shelving
- Fully fenced in backyard
- Upper and lower patio space
- Powder room on the first floor
- Skylights throughout
- Pets Welcome
Available now!
(RLNE5384357)