2321 17th St NW

Beautifully renovated, light-filled two-bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms rowhome available for rent now in Adams Morgan! New appliances, exposed brick, skylights through to name a few. Steps away from Harris Teeter and just one block away from the 18th Street Corridor with offers local restaurants, shopping, and transit.



Property Highlights:

- 2 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms

- Hardwoods throughout

- W/D combo in unit

- Custom closet shelving

- Fully fenced in backyard

- Upper and lower patio space

- Powder room on the first floor

- Skylights throughout

- Pets Welcome

Available now!



(RLNE5384357)