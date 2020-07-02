All apartments in Washington
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

2321 17th St NW

2321 17th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2321 17th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully renovated, light-filled two-bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms rowhome available for rent now in Adams Morgan! New appliances, exposed brick, skylights through to name a few. Steps away from Harris Teeter and just one block away from the 18th Street Corridor with offers local restaurants, shopping, and transit.

Property Highlights:
- 2 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms
- Hardwoods throughout
- W/D combo in unit
- Custom closet shelving
- Fully fenced in backyard
- Upper and lower patio space
- Powder room on the first floor
- Skylights throughout
- Pets Welcome
Available now!

(RLNE5384357)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2321 17th St NW have any available units?
2321 17th St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 2321 17th St NW currently offering any rent specials?
2321 17th St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2321 17th St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2321 17th St NW is pet friendly.
Does 2321 17th St NW offer parking?
No, 2321 17th St NW does not offer parking.
Does 2321 17th St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2321 17th St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2321 17th St NW have a pool?
No, 2321 17th St NW does not have a pool.
Does 2321 17th St NW have accessible units?
No, 2321 17th St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2321 17th St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2321 17th St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2321 17th St NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2321 17th St NW does not have units with air conditioning.

