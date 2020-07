Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Recently renovated 4BR/2BA town home in the historic Anacostia. Located conveniently right off 295. Great neighborhood surrounded with restaurants, local bars and attractions. The home is cozy & spacious. When walking into this cozy home there is open concept living room and dinning space. Original wood floors lead you to upstairs 3BR and down to 1BR basement area. Nearby Metro and bus routes.