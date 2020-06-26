All apartments in Washington
2318 SHANNON PLACE SE
Last updated June 18 2019 at 2:23 AM

2318 SHANNON PLACE SE

2318 Shannon Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2318 Shannon Place Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
key fob access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
key fob access
For help with this home, please Text/Call 202.335.2201. Available September 1st! Enjoy an open layout + modern upgrades in this 2-bed, 2-bath (thats right, TWO bathrooms!) rowhome. Can be left furnished or not, features W/D in-unit, central heating and cooling, landscaped outdoor spaces, keyless entry, and private parking. 24/7 home security included. Located in Anacostia (walking distance to Busboys and Poets as well as the coming Starbucks), one block to the metro (Anacostia Station -- green line). Green line provides you quick access to Navy Yard, Waterfront SEU, LEnfant, Chinatown, U Street, Columbia Heights.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

