2318 SHANNON PLACE SE

For help with this home, please Text/Call 202.335.2201. Available September 1st! Enjoy an open layout + modern upgrades in this 2-bed, 2-bath (thats right, TWO bathrooms!) rowhome. Can be left furnished or not, features W/D in-unit, central heating and cooling, landscaped outdoor spaces, keyless entry, and private parking. 24/7 home security included. Located in Anacostia (walking distance to Busboys and Poets as well as the coming Starbucks), one block to the metro (Anacostia Station -- green line). Green line provides you quick access to Navy Yard, Waterfront SEU, LEnfant, Chinatown, U Street, Columbia Heights.