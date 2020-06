Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

***WATCH THE VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE*** GORGEOUSLY RENOVATED AND SPACIOUS 1 BEDROOM 1 FULL BATH APT BETWEEN SHAW & BLOOMINGDALE. BRIGHT SUN FILLED WINDOWS, INCREDIBLE FIXTURES THROUGHOUT THE KITCHEN & BATHROOMS, IN UNIT WASHER/DRYER - NO EXPENSE WAS SPARED! NEW TENANTS WILL ENJOY THE LARGE FRONT TERRACE OF THIS 3 UNIT BUILDING. WALK TO ALL THE RESTAURANTS, NIGHTLIFE & METRO. +$100/mo UTILITY FEE FOR WATER, SEWER, TRASH & COMMON AREA MAINTENANCE. PETS ALLOWED! *Agent Owner