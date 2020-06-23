All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:39 PM

2306 Tunlaw Road NW

2306 Tunlaw Road Northwest · (202) 618-4210
Location

2306 Tunlaw Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Glover Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Glover Park is a popular neighborhood north of Georgetown, minutes from downtown, and cradled by the forested parklands of Glover Archbold Park and Whitehaven Park. Walk to the vibrant commercial center with numerous restaurants and amenities including Whole Foods, Starbucks, CVS, Glover Park Hardware and Washington Sports Club! 2306 Tunlaw Road is one of the rare larger-width 3BR/3BA homes in Glover Park offering a comfortable and flexible living space, including three full-sized bedrooms upstairs. This classic brown-brick home built in 1927 maintains its original character combined with modern amenities and has excellent light and flow. The kitchen with breakfast bar has been recently renovated and opened to the spacious dining room as well as the sunroom addition in back. Upstairs, 2 of the 3 bedrooms have been expanded to include den/sitting areas and the dual-entry private bath plus hall bath offer convenience. There are 3 large rooms upstairs, and basement that could be used as an alternative living space, with a full bath. Additional features include: original oak floors, covered front porch, large front garden, rear deck, and off-street parking for up to 3 cars!

A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing a lease.

Utilities: All utilities paid by the tenant
Pets: Case by Case
Parking: Off-Street
Washer and Dryer: In Unit
No Smoking

Schedule a Showing Online Today! www.RPMDCMetro.com
Call: 202-269-0303
Email: Support@RPMDCMETRO.com

Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:

- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable
- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)
- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income
- Completed Applications
- Security Deposit equal to one month's rent due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)
-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent
-$250 non-refundable pet fee

Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:
-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+
-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)
-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicant's criminal record.
-Rental History for the past 5 years
-Verification of income and/or employment
-Total Monthly Income must be at least 2.5x the monthly rental price.
-Debt to Income Ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60% of Total Monthly Income.
-For voucher holders, check with your case manager that a voucher in the area covers the monthly rent and that you meet all other requirements apart from the income which is covered by the voucher.

Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2306 Tunlaw Road NW have any available units?
2306 Tunlaw Road NW has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2306 Tunlaw Road NW have?
Some of 2306 Tunlaw Road NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2306 Tunlaw Road NW currently offering any rent specials?
2306 Tunlaw Road NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2306 Tunlaw Road NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2306 Tunlaw Road NW is pet friendly.
Does 2306 Tunlaw Road NW offer parking?
Yes, 2306 Tunlaw Road NW offers parking.
Does 2306 Tunlaw Road NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2306 Tunlaw Road NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2306 Tunlaw Road NW have a pool?
No, 2306 Tunlaw Road NW does not have a pool.
Does 2306 Tunlaw Road NW have accessible units?
No, 2306 Tunlaw Road NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2306 Tunlaw Road NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2306 Tunlaw Road NW does not have units with dishwashers.
