2306 Tunlaw Road NW

Glover Park is a popular neighborhood north of Georgetown, minutes from downtown, and cradled by the forested parklands of Glover Archbold Park and Whitehaven Park. Walk to the vibrant commercial center with numerous restaurants and amenities including Whole Foods, Starbucks, CVS, Glover Park Hardware and Washington Sports Club! 2306 Tunlaw Road is one of the rare larger-width 3BR/3BA homes in Glover Park offering a comfortable and flexible living space, including three full-sized bedrooms upstairs. This classic brown-brick home built in 1927 maintains its original character combined with modern amenities and has excellent light and flow. The kitchen with breakfast bar has been recently renovated and opened to the spacious dining room as well as the sunroom addition in back. Upstairs, 2 of the 3 bedrooms have been expanded to include den/sitting areas and the dual-entry private bath plus hall bath offer convenience. There are 3 large rooms upstairs, and basement that could be used as an alternative living space, with a full bath. Additional features include: original oak floors, covered front porch, large front garden, rear deck, and off-street parking for up to 3 cars!



A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing a lease.



Utilities: All utilities paid by the tenant

Pets: Case by Case

Parking: Off-Street

Washer and Dryer: In Unit

No Smoking



Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:



- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable

- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)

- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income

- Completed Applications

- Security Deposit equal to one month's rent due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)

-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent

-$250 non-refundable pet fee



Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:

-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+

-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)

-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicant's criminal record.

-Rental History for the past 5 years

-Verification of income and/or employment

-Total Monthly Income must be at least 2.5x the monthly rental price.

-Debt to Income Ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60% of Total Monthly Income.

-For voucher holders, check with your case manager that a voucher in the area covers the monthly rent and that you meet all other requirements apart from the income which is covered by the voucher.



