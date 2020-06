2304 1st, St, NW Unit 2

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

RENOVATED GRAND VICTORIAN! 2 BED 2.5 BATHS! - THIS 2 LEVEL CONDO WITH HIGH CEILINGS HAS TONS OF CHARACTER!



BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS

VIEWS OF MONUMENT & CAPITAL.

BEAUTIFUL CERAMIC FLOORING ON 1ST LEVEL

HARDWOOD FLOORING ON UPPER LEVEL.

MATER BEDROOM HAS A WALK IN CLOSET AND FIREPLACE



1,886 SQ FT OF LIVING SPACE.



BIG BONUS, RENT INCLUDES ONE CAR PARKING IN REAR!



GREAT LOCATION,NEAR HOWARD UNIVERSITY, CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL.

LESS THAN 1 MILE FROM SHAW METRO - YELLOW AND GREEN LINES

SLIGHTLY OVER 1 MILE TO RHODE ISLAND AVE-BRENTWOOD METRO - RED LINE

LESS THAN 1 BLOCK FROM BUS

EASY ACCESS TO NORTH CAPITAL.



NEARBY RESTAURANTS INCLUDE BOUNDARY STONE, BACIO PIZZA, RED HEN, DCITY SMOKEHOUSE, AND MANY MORE.



NO SMOKING

NO PETS

APPLICATION FEE $60.00

MRA FEE $25/ MONTH



(RLNE5087922)